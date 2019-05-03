Technology News

The Vivo S1 Pro will go on sale in China on May 9, and it will pack a 3,700mAh battery, will be powered by the Snapdragon 675 processor, and sport a 48-megapixel sensor as well.

Vivo S1 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Vivo S1 Pro is priced at CNY 2,698, packs up to 8GB RAM
  • The phone sports a pop-up selfie camera, and a 3,700mAh battery
  • It will go on sale on May 9 in China in two colour options

Vivo has added a new phone to its S-series in China. The company has now launched the Vivo S1 Pro and its key highlights include a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie sensor and an AI triple rear camera setup. The phone will go on sale in China on May 9, and it will pack a 3,700mAh battery, will be powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC, and sport a 48-megapixel rear camera sensor as well. The Vivo S1 Pro is said to run on Android Pie, and come in two colour options as well.

Vivo S1 Pro price

The Vivo S1 Pro is priced in China at CNY 2,698 (roughly Rs. 27,700). This price tag is listed strangely for both the variants – the 6GB RAM + 256GB storage and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The phone is already up for reservation on the Vivo China e-Shop site, and it will go on sale from May 9, 10am China Time. It has been made available in Love Blue and Coral Red colour options. Vivo has already launched the vanilla variant Vivo S1 in March, and has priced it at CNY 2,298 (roughly Rs. 24,500) for the sole 6GB + 128GB storage model. It comes with features like Helio P70 SoC, a 6.53-inch full-HD+ screen, triple rear camera setup, and a 25-megapixel pop-up selfie shooter.

Vivo S1 Pro design, specifications

The phone is seen to sport gradient finishes, an in-display fingerprint sensor, true bezel-less and notch-less display, a triple rear camera setup aligned vertically, and a pop-up selfie sensor as well. The volume and power buttons are housed on the right edge. The phone supports dual-SIM slots, Micrco-USB port 2.0, and has a dedicated Jovi personal assistant hardware button on the left edge.

As for specifications, the Vivo S1 Pro runs on Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9 Pie and supports dual-SIM slots with dual standby. The smartphone features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (2340×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5.9. It is powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Internal storage is offered up to 256GB with the option to expand further using a micro SD card slot (up to 256GB).

As for imaging, the Vivo S1 Pro sports a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a triple rear camera setup – main 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.78 aperture, a second 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a third 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Features include Panorama, beauty, photo, video, and AR shoot.

The Vivo S1 Pro is listed to pack a 3,700mAh battery, and connectivity options include Wi-Fi, VoLTE, GPS, and A-GPS with GLONASS. The phone measures at 157.25x74.71x8.21mm and it weighs 185 grams.

Comments

Display6.39-inch
Front Camera32-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid Pie
Storage128GB
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3700mAh
