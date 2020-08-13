Technology News
Vivo S1 Prime With Quad Rear Cameras, 4500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo S1 Prime is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 13 August 2020 13:27 IST
Vivo S1 Prime features a quad rear camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor

Highlights
  • Vivo S1 Prime comes in two colours - Jade Black, Nebula Blue
  • The phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner
  • Vivo S1 Prime comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera

Vivo S1 Prime has been launched in Myanmar as the latest smartphone offering from the Chinese company. Its key features include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and a large 4,500mAh battery. The new device is very similar to the Vivo S1 Pro that was launched in India in January, except for the downgraded selfie camera setup. The Vivo S1 Prime features quad cameras at the back placed inside a diamond-shaped camera module. The rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel main sensor and three other auxiliary sensors.

Vivo S1 Prime price, availability

Vivo S1 Prime is priced at MYR 389,800 (roughly Rs. 21,700) for the single 8GB + 128GB storage model. It comes in two colour options - Jade Black and Nebula Blue. The device is already on sale in Malaysia via Vivo online store. Shipping is set to begin from August 15.

No official announcement has yet been made by Vivo regarding its release in India or other countries.

Vivo S1 Prime specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo S1 Prime runs on Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9.2 on top. It features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) AMOLED display. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. The Vivo S1 Prime has 128GB of internal storage.

Speaking of optics, the Vivo S1 Prime sports a diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup that features a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and two 2-megapixel sensors with an f/2.4 lenses for depth sensing and macro photography. For selfies, the Vivo smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 lens.

Vivo S1 Prime has a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port. The device comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Besides, the phone measures 159.25x75.19x8.68mm and weighs 190.2 grams.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Display 6.38-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
