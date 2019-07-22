Vivo S1 is set to launch in India. The Chinese company has so far posted a series of teaser videos on its social media channels to confirm the new launch. It has also roped in Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan for the promotion of the new Vivo S-series phone. To recall, the Vivo S1 was originally launched in China back in March - alongside the Vivo S1 Pro. A global version of the smartphone debuted in Indonesia last week. The global variant of the Vivo S1 features a full-HD+ Super AMOLED display and sports a triple rear camera setup. The Vivo phone also houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

In this article, we highlight all the things we know about the Vivo S1 to provide you with ample details ahead of its formal launch in India.

Vivo S1 price in India (expected)

The Vivo S1 price in India hasn't yet been confirmed officially. However, it is quite likely to be in line with what Vivo announced in Indonesia earlier this month. The phone was launched at IDR 3,599,000 (roughly Rs. 17,800) for the single 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. Also, there are Cosmic Green and Skyline Blue colour options.

Vivo is yet to announce the India availability of the S1. But the phone is set to go on sale in Indonesia starting July 23. Also, multiple posts by Vivo India on Twitter and Facebook have confirmed the debut of the Vivo S1.

Your style is personal. Your style is a statement. Your style is coming soon. Stay tuned for the all new #vivo S series. Tell us what adds style to your life. pic.twitter.com/ly37CBZQ9q — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) July 22, 2019

The world stands still and admires the view as a stylish diva and a stunning phone crosses their path. Watch Sara Ali Khan turn heads with the all-new mesmerizing #vivoS1. #ItsMyStyle pic.twitter.com/iaFmN5qYNp — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) July 20, 2019

Earlier this year, Vivo launched the S1 in China, alongside the S1 Pro, with some major distinctions over what arrived in Indonesia recently.

Vivo S1 specifications, features

The global variant of the Vivo S1 runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android Pie and features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display along with a waterdrop-style notch design. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Vivo S1 houses the triple rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.78 lens. The rear camera setup also has an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. Further, the 32-megapixel selfie camera on the Vivo S1 comes with an f/2.0 lens.

The Vivo S1 has 128GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB with USB OTG support.

Vivo has provided an in-display fingerprint sensor on the S1. Besides, the phone has a 4,500mAh battery and measures 159.53×75.23×8.13mm.