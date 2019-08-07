Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo S1 With 4,500mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo S1 With 4,500mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo S1 price in India starts at Rs. 17,990, and it will be available in Skyline Blue and Diamond Black colour options.

By | Updated: 7 August 2019 17:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vivo S1 With 4,500mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo S1 comes with up to 6GB of RAM

Highlights
  • Vivo S1 is powered by the Helio P65 SoC
  • The smartphone comes in three RAM + storage options
  • Vivo S1 sports an in-display fingerprint sensor, offers dual-SIM support

Vivo S1 was launched in India on Wednesday, after much hype. Key highlights of the phone include a MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, a 16-megapixel primary sensor on a triple rear camera setup, and a 4,500mAh battery. The phone was launched in China a few months ago, and arrived in the global market with some changes last month. As we said, the China variant and the global variant have a few differences, for example, the global variant sports a waterdrop-style notch, while the China variant dons a pop-up selfie shooter.

Vivo S1 price in India, launch offers, sale date

Vivo S1 price in India is set at Rs. 17,990 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option, the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 18,990, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 19,990. It will be available in Skyline Blue and Diamond Black colour option. The 4GB RAM variant will go on sale from tomorrow, August 8, while the other two variants will be made available in the future.

The Vivo S1 launch offers include 7.5 cashback on HDFC Bank debit and credit card EMI transactions, benefits worth Rs. 10,000 from Jio, Paytm cashback when using Paytm in shops, and additional 10 percent exchange value on Instacash. Offline partners include Reliance Digital, Poorvika, Big C, Lot, Sangeetha, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

To recall, the phone was launched in China a few months ago, and the global variant was unveiled last month.

Vivo S1 design, specifications

As for the design, the Vivo S1 is seen to sport a waterdrop-style notch with a slight chin at the bottom of the display. The phone is seen to sport a triple rear camera setup at the back, a gradient panel glossy finish, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

vivos1 main vivo s1

Coming to the specifications, the Vivo S1 runs Android Pie with Funtouch OS 9 on top. The dual-SIM (Nano) phone also sports a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED capacitive multi-touch display with a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 MT6768 SoC paired with 4GB and 6GB of RAM options. The Vivo S1 comes with 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage choices.

For images and videos, the Vivo S1 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an /f1.78 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The smartphone also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens on top.

Rear camera features include HDR, Live photo, PDAF, AI super wide-angle, portrait mode, AI portrait framing, Doc mode, Professional mode, AR Stickers, AI Face Beauty, Video Face Beauty, Time-Lapse, Slo-Mo, and more. Front camera features include HDR, Live photos, Panorama, Gender detection, Face Beauty, Bokeh, AR Stickers, Selfie Lightning, AI Face Beauty, and Video Face Beauty.

The Vivo S1 is listed to pack a 4,500mAh battery. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 2.4G + 5G, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB with USB OTG support. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, proximity sensor, virtual gyroscope, and in-display fingerprint sensor.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo S1, Vivo S1 Price in India, Vivo S1 Specifications, Vivo
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
British Airways Cancels Flights Following IT Failure
Twitter Spotted Testing a Way to 'Snooze' Push Notifications
Vivo S1 With 4,500mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Freedom Sale 2019 Begins: All the Best Offers Right Now
  2. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India Today, What You Should Know
  3. Vivo S1 With 4,500mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  4. BSNL Reduces SIM Replacement Cost to Rs. 50 for a Limited Period
  5. China Warns India of 'Reverse Sanctions' if Huawei Is Blocked: Report
  6. Realme X to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Realme Website
  7. Apple to Restrict Facebook's Messaging Apps VoIP Call Feature: Report
  8. Redmi 64-Megapixel Camera Phone Launching in India in Q4 This Year
  9. Samsung 55-Inch The Frame TV, Smart 7-in-1 TV Range Launched in India
  10. Video Selfies Can Be Used to Measure Blood Pressure: Study
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo S1 Debuts in India, Price Starts at Rs. 17,999: Event Highlights
  2. Vivo S1 With 4,500mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. SWAPGS Speculative Execution Vulnerability for Intel CPUs Disclosed, Microsoft Releases Windows 10 Patch
  4. Fossil Gen 5 Wear OS Smartwatch With Built-In Speaker, Extended Battery Life Launched
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, India Time, Expected Price, Specifications
  6. Twitter Spotted Testing a Way to 'Snooze' Push Notifications
  7. British Airways Cancels Flights Following IT Failure
  8. Hordes of Earth's Toughest Creatures May Now Be Living on Moon
  9. Blaupunkt SBWL-02 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India at Rs. 9,990
  10. BSNL Reduces SIM Replacement Cost by 50 Percent for a Limited Period, Now at Rs. 50
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.