Vivo S1 was launched in India on Wednesday, after much hype. Key highlights of the phone include a MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, a 16-megapixel primary sensor on a triple rear camera setup, and a 4,500mAh battery. The phone was launched in China a few months ago, and arrived in the global market with some changes last month. As we said, the China variant and the global variant have a few differences, for example, the global variant sports a waterdrop-style notch, while the China variant dons a pop-up selfie shooter.

Vivo S1 price in India, launch offers, sale date

Vivo S1 price in India is set at Rs. 17,990 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option, the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 18,990, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 19,990. It will be available in Skyline Blue and Diamond Black colour option. The 4GB RAM variant will go on sale from tomorrow, August 8, while the other two variants will be made available in the future.

The Vivo S1 launch offers include 7.5 cashback on HDFC Bank debit and credit card EMI transactions, benefits worth Rs. 10,000 from Jio, Paytm cashback when using Paytm in shops, and additional 10 percent exchange value on Instacash. Offline partners include Reliance Digital, Poorvika, Big C, Lot, Sangeetha, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

To recall, the phone was launched in China a few months ago, and the global variant was unveiled last month.

Vivo S1 design, specifications

As for the design, the Vivo S1 is seen to sport a waterdrop-style notch with a slight chin at the bottom of the display. The phone is seen to sport a triple rear camera setup at the back, a gradient panel glossy finish, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Coming to the specifications, the Vivo S1 runs Android Pie with Funtouch OS 9 on top. The dual-SIM (Nano) phone also sports a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED capacitive multi-touch display with a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 MT6768 SoC paired with 4GB and 6GB of RAM options. The Vivo S1 comes with 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage choices.

For images and videos, the Vivo S1 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an /f1.78 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The smartphone also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens on top.

Rear camera features include HDR, Live photo, PDAF, AI super wide-angle, portrait mode, AI portrait framing, Doc mode, Professional mode, AR Stickers, AI Face Beauty, Video Face Beauty, Time-Lapse, Slo-Mo, and more. Front camera features include HDR, Live photos, Panorama, Gender detection, Face Beauty, Bokeh, AR Stickers, Selfie Lightning, AI Face Beauty, and Video Face Beauty.

The Vivo S1 is listed to pack a 4,500mAh battery. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 2.4G + 5G, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB with USB OTG support. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, proximity sensor, virtual gyroscope, and in-display fingerprint sensor.