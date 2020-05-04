Vivo S1 price in India has been dropped by Rs. 1,000. As a result of the latest price cut, the Vivo phone is available for purchase in the country at Rs. 16,990. The Vivo S1 was launched last year as a global variant of the smartphone that originally arrived in China with a pop-up selfie camera. It has a triple rear camera setup and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC. The Vivo S1 also comes in three configurations, with up to 128GB of onboard storage.

Vivo S1 price in India

The Vivo S1 price in India has been slashed from Rs. 17,990 to Rs. 16,990 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, as per the listing on the Vivo India E-Store. The price cut is applicable only to the starting model, and not on the other variants. This means the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the Vivo S1 is still priced at Rs. 18,990, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option continues to cost you Rs. 19,990.

Alongside the official listing, the price cut is visible on online marketplaces including Flipkart. The availability of the phone is currently limited due to the lockdown restrictions in the country. Customers in the Green and Orange zones will be able to purchase the handset from online stores, while it would be available through an offline store in some Red zones.

The Vivo S1 was launched in India in August with a different hardware over what debuted in China in March last year.

Vivo S1 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo S1 runs Android Pie with Funtouch OS 9 and features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, the phone has the MediaTek Helio P65 (MT6768) SoC, coupled with 4GB and 6GB RAM options. The phone has the triple rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an /f1.78 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, the Vivo S1 has a 32-megapixel camera sensor that comes with an f/2.0 lens.

Vivo has provided 64GB and 128GB of internal storage options. Further, connectivity options on the Vivo S1 include Wi-Fi 2.4G + 5G, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB with USB OTG support. The phone also has an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, proximity sensor, virtual gyroscope, and in-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, there is a 4,500mAh battery.

