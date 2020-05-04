Technology News
loading

Vivo S1 Price in India Dropped, Now Starts at Rs. 16,990

Vivo S1 price in India has been slashed from Rs. 17,990 to Rs. 16,990.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 May 2020 11:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo S1 Price in India Dropped, Now Starts at Rs. 16,990

Vivo S1 was launched in India back in August in three different configurations

Highlights
  • Vivo S1 price cut is visible on the Vivo E-Store
  • Flipkart has also listed the updated price
  • Vivo S1 6GB RAM models are still at their existing prices

Vivo S1 price in India has been dropped by Rs. 1,000. As a result of the latest price cut, the Vivo phone is available for purchase in the country at Rs. 16,990. The Vivo S1 was launched last year as a global variant of the smartphone that originally arrived in China with a pop-up selfie camera. It has a triple rear camera setup and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC. The Vivo S1 also comes in three configurations, with up to 128GB of onboard storage.

Vivo S1 price in India

The Vivo S1 price in India has been slashed from Rs. 17,990 to Rs. 16,990 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, as per the listing on the Vivo India E-Store. The price cut is applicable only to the starting model, and not on the other variants. This means the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the Vivo S1 is still priced at Rs. 18,990, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option continues to cost you Rs. 19,990.

Alongside the official listing, the price cut is visible on online marketplaces including Flipkart. The availability of the phone is currently limited due to the lockdown restrictions in the country. Customers in the Green and Orange zones will be able to purchase the handset from online stores, while it would be available through an offline store in some Red zones.

The Vivo S1 was launched in India in August with a different hardware over what debuted in China in March last year.

Vivo S1 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo S1 runs Android Pie with Funtouch OS 9 and features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, the phone has the MediaTek Helio P65 (MT6768) SoC, coupled with 4GB and 6GB RAM options. The phone has the triple rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an /f1.78 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, the Vivo S1 has a 32-megapixel camera sensor that comes with an f/2.0 lens.

Vivo has provided 64GB and 128GB of internal storage options. Further, connectivity options on the Vivo S1 include Wi-Fi 2.4G + 5G, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB with USB OTG support. The phone also has an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, proximity sensor, virtual gyroscope, and in-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, there is a 4,500mAh battery.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? Samsung Galaxy S20 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo S1

Vivo S1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Quick in-display fingerprint scanner
  • Bundled 18W fast charger
  • Bad
  • Average CPU performance
  • Cameras could’ve been better
  • Micro-USB port
Read detailed Vivo S1 review
Display 6.38-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P65 (MT6768)
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo S1 price in India, Vivo S1 specifications, Vivo S1, Vivo
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme X3 SuperZoom Tipped to Pack 4,200mAh Battery, Snapdragon 855+ SoC
Web Stories
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop

Related Stories

Vivo S1 Price in India Dropped, Now Starts at Rs. 16,990
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X3 SuperZoom Tipped to Pack 4,200mAh Battery, Snapdragon 855+ SoC
  2. iPhone 12 Series Pricing for All Four Expected Models Reportedly Leaked
  3. Vivo S1 Gets a Price Cut in India, Now Starts at Rs. 16,990
  4. Aarogya Setu Mandatory for Employees in India, People in Containment Zones
  5. After Facebook, Silver Lake to Invest Rs. 5,656 Crores in Reliance Jio
  6. How to Watch Star Wars Movies in the ‘Machete Order’
  7. Here’s How to Play Ludo King With Friends Online
  8. Samsung Galaxy A50s Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 18,599
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Pro ‘Black Crush’ Problem Said to a 'Hardware Issue,' Repair and Refund Options Offered
  2. Google Pixel 4a Spotted on Geekbench With 6GB RAM Ahead of Expected Launch: Report
  3. Vivo S1 Price in India Dropped, Now Starts at Rs. 16,990
  4. Realme X3 SuperZoom Tipped to Pack 4,200mAh Battery, Snapdragon 855+ SoC
  5. Intel in Talks to Buy Israel's Moovit Public Transit App for $1 Billion: Report
  6. Jio Gets Rs. 5,656 Crores Investment From PE Giant Silver Lake
  7. US House Panel Calls on Amazon's Bezos to Testify on Third-Party Sellers
  8. Google Travel Data Show Lockdown Fatigue in US, Australia; Other Countries Stay Home
  9. Realme 5 Pro, Realme XT Receiving OTA Update With April Security Patch
  10. Samsung Galaxy A50s Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 18,599
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com