Vivo S1 Global Variant With Helio P65 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

The Vivo S1 global variant comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

By | Updated: 16 July 2019 18:06 IST
Vivo S1 global variant is now up for pre-order in Indonesia

Highlights
  • Vivo S1 is priced in Indonesia at IDR 35,99,000
  • It packs 4GB RAM, triple rear cameras, sports a dewdrop display
  • It will go on sale on July 23 in Cosmic Green and Skyline Blue colours

Vivo S1 has made its international debut. Almost four months after introducing the smartphone in its home market, Vivo is now ready to bring it other markets. There are, however, a few differences between the China variant and the global variant, and the most notable ones include different battery, processor, display size, and camera. The Vivo S1 global variant is now up for pre-order in Indonesia, and it includes a MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, a 16-megapixel primary sensor on a triple rear camera setup, and a 4,5000mAh battery. The China variant has a pop-up selfie shooter, while the global variant sports a waterdrop-style notch.

Vivo S1 price

In Indonesia, the Vivo S1 has been priced at IDR 35,99,000 (roughly Rs. 17,700). It is up for pre-order on Shopee Mall in Cosmic Green and Skyline Blue colour options, and is set to go on sale from July 23. This variant is expected to launch in India soon.

Alongside the Vivo S1, the Vivo S1 Pro has also launched in China a few months ago. This variant should also make its way to the global markets alongside the non-Pro version.

Vivo S1 specifications

The Vivo S1 global variant runs on Funtouch OS 9, based on Android 9 Pie. The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo S1 also features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, Vivo has included a triple rear camera setup in the global variant as well, but it houses a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.78 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and a third 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also a 32-megapixel front shooter onboard with an f/2.0 lens.

Additionally, the Vivo smartphone packs 128GB of onboard. On the connectivity front, the Vivo S1 includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, USB-OTG, Micro USB, and GPS. The company has also added a 4,500mAh battery and an in-display fingerprint sensor in the smartphone. Vivo S1 measures 159.53×75.23×8.13mm and weighs 179.5 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo S1

Vivo S1

Display6.38-inch
ProcessorMediaTek P65
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo S1, Vivo S1 Price, Vivo S1 Specifications, Vivo
Vivo S1 Global Variant With Helio P65 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
