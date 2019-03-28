Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo S1 With Triple Rear Cameras, 25 Megapixel Pop Up Selfie Camera, 6GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo S1 With Triple Rear Cameras, 25-Megapixel Pop-Up Selfie Camera, 6GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications

, 28 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vivo S1 With Triple Rear Cameras, 25-Megapixel Pop-Up Selfie Camera, 6GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo S1 price has been set at CNY 2,298 (roughly Rs. 24,500) for the sole 6GB + 128GB storage model

Highlights

  • Vivo S1 packs a notchless display and pop-up selfie camera
  • Vivo S1 features 6GB of RAM, 128GB of onboard storage
  • The phone will be offered in two colours.

Vivo S1 is now official. Days after the Vivo S1 was spotted on Chinese regulator TENAA's website, the company has officially announced the phone. Sporting a notchless display and pop-up selfie camera, the new Vivo S1 is the first phone in the company's S Series. The other lineups in the company's portfolio include Nex Series, X Series, Z Series, Y Series, and U Series. The Vivo S1 will be released in two colour options and comes with features like Helio P70 SoC, a full-HD+ screen, triple rear camera setup, and dual-SIM support. The Vivo S1 looks a lot like the company's V15 smartphone and even shares a few features with the phone. 

Vivo S1 price

According to Vivo, the S1 will carry a price tag of CNY 2,298 (roughly Rs. 24,500) for the sole 6GB + 128GB storage model. The phone will be offered in Blue and Peach Pink colours, which Vivo is referring to as Ice Lake Blue and Pet Powder (Google translated). The pre-bookings for the Vivo S1 will open April 1 while the actual sales will begin at 10:00am CST (7:30am IST) on April 3.

There is no word on the India launch of the Vivo S1 right now, however there have been rumours that Vivo India is planning to launch the phone in the country to take on the likes of Realme and Xiaomi.

Vivo S1 specifications

The new Vivo S1 runs on Funtouch OS 9, based on Android 9 Pie. The dual-SIM Vivo S1 also features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90.95 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC with Mali-G72 GPU, coupled with 6GB of RAM.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, Vivo has included a triple rear camera setup, which houses a 12-megapixel (dual-pixel) primary sensor with an f/1.78 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and a third 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also a 25-megapixel pop-up front shooter onboard with an f/2.0 lens.

Additionally, the Vivo smartphone packs 128GB of onboard storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). On the connectivity front, the Vivo S1 packs Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-OTG, GPS, GLONASS, and BeiDou. The company has also included a 3,940mAh battery and a rear fingerprint sensor in the smartphone. Vivo S1 measures 161.97x75.93x8.54mm and weighs 189.5 grams.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Vivo S1

Vivo S1

Display6.53-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera24.8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid Pie
Storage128GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3940mAh
Further reading: Vivo S1, Vivo S1 specifications, Vivo S1 price, Vivo
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Final Fantasy VII Nintendo Switch Review
US Said to Push Chinese Owner of Grindr to Divest the Dating App
Vivo S1 With Triple Rear Cameras, 25-Megapixel Pop-Up Selfie Camera, 6GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी বাংলা தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Fingerprint Authentication Feature Spotted on Android
  2. OnePlus 7 Case Render Leak Tips Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Triple Rear Cameras
  3. Xiaomi Shows Off Its Double-Folding Smartphone Prototype in New Video
  4. Samsung Says Galaxy Fold Smartphone Can Withstand 200,000 Folds
  5. Marvel Reportedly Eyeing Angelina Jolie for The Eternals
  6. Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch (2019) With 8th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  7. Fitbit Versa Lite, Fitbit Inspire, Inspire HR Wearables Launched in India
  8. Nokia True Wireless Earbuds Review
  9. Reliance Jio Is Reportedly Testing a Triple Play Plan for GigaFiber Users
  10. WhatsApp's Anticipated Dark Mode Spotted in Android App
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.