Vivo S1 Reportedly Up for Pre-Orders in India Ahead of August 7 Launch

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has reportedly started taking pre-orders through offline stores for its Vivo S1 smartphone that will be launched in India on August 7. The pre-orders for the device would continue till August 7 and the customer needs to pay Rs 2,000 for the same, news portal GizmoChina reported on Friday. Vivo is yet to officially say anything about the Vivo S1 pre-orders in the country. The company declined to comment on the media reports.

“At present, only the base model of the phone that features 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage is available for pre-booking,” GizmoChina wrote. The pricing of the phone remains a mystery for now, however, given the official launch next week, we won't have to wait for long.

Vivo S1 specifications

The global variant of the Vivo S1, which is expected to reach India, runs Android Pie with Funtouch OS 9 on top. The dual-SIM (Nano) phone also sports a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC.

For photos and videos, the Vivo S1 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an /f1.78 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The smartphone also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens on top.

The Vivo S1 comes with 128GB of onboard storage. Its connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB with USB OTG support. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 4,500mAh battery.

Written with inputs from IANS