Vivo S1 Reportedly Up for Pre-Orders in India Ahead of August 7 Launch

Vivo S1 is said to be coming in three storage variants, however only one variant is being offered for pre-orders.

By | Updated: 3 August 2019 14:56 IST
Vivo S1 Reportedly Up for Pre-Orders in India Ahead of August 7 Launch

Vivo S1 packs triple rear cameras and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P65 SoC

Highlights
  • Vivo S1 sports a 6.38-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display
  • The phone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera housed in a notch
  • It has triple rear cameras that include a 16-megapixel sensor

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has reportedly started taking pre-orders through offline stores for its Vivo S1 smartphone that will be launched in India on August 7. The pre-orders for the device would continue till August 7 and the customer needs to pay Rs 2,000 for the same, news portal GizmoChina reported on Friday. Vivo is yet to officially say anything about the Vivo S1 pre-orders in the country. The company declined to comment on the media reports.

“At present, only the base model of the phone that features 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage is available for pre-booking,” GizmoChina wrote. The pricing of the phone remains a mystery for now, however, given the official launch next week, we won't have to wait for long.

Vivo S1 specifications

The global variant of the Vivo S1, which is expected to reach India, runs Android Pie with Funtouch OS 9 on top. The dual-SIM (Nano) phone also sports a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC.

For photos and videos, the Vivo S1 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an /f1.78 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The smartphone also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens on top.

The Vivo S1 comes with 128GB of onboard storage. Its connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB with USB OTG support. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 4,500mAh battery.

Written with inputs from IANS

Display6.38-inch
ProcessorMediaTek P65
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
