Vivo S1 With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India Today: Live Updates From the Event

Vivo S1 is already official in a number of markets around the world.

Updated: 7 August 2019 16:29 IST
Vivo S1 With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India Today: Live Updates From the Event

Vivo S1 sports a waterdrop-style notch and an in-display fingerprint sensor

  • Vivo S1 is powered by MediaTek Helio P65 SoC
  • The new Vivo phone will be offered in two colours
  • Vivo is yet to announce the price of the phone

Vivo is gearing up to launch its new Vivo S1 smartphone in India today. The company is hosting a press event in New Delhi, where it will be taking the wraps off the smartphone. The upcoming Vivo S1 is the same smartphone that was recently launched in various Southeast Asian markets, including Indonesia. Vivo S1 global variant features a full-HD+ screen, MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, and a triple rear camera setup. The smartphone also packs a 4,500mAh battery and 128GB of onboard storage.

Vivo S1 India launch event will start at 5pm and the company will be streaming it live on YouTube. If you want to follow the event live, we will be sharing live updates from the launch event right here. We have also embedded the launch live stream to make it easier for you to keep track of what is happening at the event.

 

Vivo S1 price

Vivo S1 price is still a mystery, however if the Indonesia pricing of the phone is any indication, we can expect to see the phone retail around Rs. 17,000 in India. Vivo S1 retails at IDR 35,99,000 (roughly Rs. 17,800) for 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in Indonesia. The 6GB + 128GB model of the phone has been priced at MYR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 18,600). Vivo has already revealed that the phone will be offered in Diamond Black and Skyline Blue colours in the country.

Vivo S1 specifications

As the phone is already official in several markets, we already know the full specifications of the Vivo S1. The Vivo S1 features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display and is powered by MediaTek Helio P65 SoC. The phone also packs up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9 on top.

Other specifications of the phone include a 4,500mAh battery, dual-SIM support, an in-display fingerprint sensor, FM radio, and the usual set of connectivity options. For the imaging needs, there is a triple camera setup on the back with a 16-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The company has also packed a 32-megapixel front shooter on the phone.

Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
