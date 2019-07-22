Technology News
Vivo S1 India Launch Set for August 7: Expected Price, Specifications

The phone was originally launched alongside Vivo S1 Pro in China back in March.

Updated: 22 July 2019 16:55 IST
Vivo S1 flaunts an in-display fingerprint sensor

  • Vivo has sent a 'Block Your Calendar' invite
  • Vivo S1 has been teased in India for the past few days
  • The smartphone comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC

Vivo S1 launch in India is taking place on August 7, the Chinese company confirmed by sending a 'Block Your Calendar' invite to the media. The latest Vivo S-series phone that was launched in Indonesia earlier this month has been teased in the Indian market for the past few days. It features a full-HD+ Super AMOLED display and carries a triple rear camera setup. Other highlights of the Vivo S1 include an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, 128GB of onboard storage, and a 4,500mAh battery.

The formal invite doesn't reveal any details about the price and availability of the Vivo S1. However, it confirms that the company is set to bring the new S-series smartphone on August 7.

vivo s1 teaser invite gadgets 360 Vivo S1

Vivo S1 'Block Your Calendar' invite has been sent to the media

 

The past teasers that have been posted through the social media channels of Vivo India showcased some of the key features of the Vivo S1. The company has also roped Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan to kick off the promotional campaigns of the new offering in the country.

Vivo S1 price in India (expected)

The Vivo S1 price in India hasn't yet been announced officially. However, it is expected to be similar to what was announced in Indonesia.

To recall, the Vivo S1 has been priced in Indonesia at IDR 3,599,000 (roughly Rs. 17,800) for the lone 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The phone comes in Cosmic Green and Skyline Blue colour options.

Vivo originally launched the S1 as its new phone in China back in March -- alongside the S1 Pro. But it tweaked the hardware for the global markets and brought the handset to Indonesia earlier this month.

Vivo S1 specifications, features

The global variant of the Vivo S1 runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android Pie and features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display along with a waterdrop-style display notch. The phone has the octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the triple rear camera setup of the Vivo S1 offers a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.78 lens. The setup also includes an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is the 32-megapixel selfie camera that comes with an f/2.0 lens.

The Vivo S1 has 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB with USB OTG support. Lastly, the phone comes with a 4,500mAh battery and measures 159.53x75.23x8.13mm.

Comments

Further reading: Vivo S1 price in India, Vivo S1 specifications, Vivo S1, Vivo
