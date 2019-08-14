Technology News
loading
Vivo S1 to Go on Sale in India via Flipkart, Amazon, Vivo E-Store Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Only the Vivo S1 4GB variant will go on sale today, whereas the other two 6GB RAM variants will be made available in the future.

Updated: 14 August 2019 06:30 IST
Vivo S1 comes in two colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo S1 is priced in India starting from Rs. 17,990
  • Launch offers include Jio benefits worth Rs. 10,000
  • It comes in Skyline Blue and Diamond Black colour options

Vivo S1 is set to go on sale via online retailers in India from today. The phone was launched earlier this month, and went on sale via offline retailers first. Now, the phone's 4GB RAM variant will go on sale online for the first time in India via Flipkart, Amazon, and Vivo India e-store. The 6GB RAM variant is slated to be available sometime in the future. Key highlights of the new Vivo S1 include a MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, a 16-megapixel primary sensor in a triple rear camera setup, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Vivo S1 price in India, launch offers

The Vivo S1 price in India is set at Rs. 17,990 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It will be available in Skyline Blue and Diamond Black colour option. The 4GB RAM variant will go on sale in the country via online retailers from today, whereas the other two variants will be made available in the future. Online partners include Flipkart, Amazon India, and Vivo India e-store. The phone comes with a host of launch offers such as 7.5 percent cashback on HDFC Bank debit and credit card EMI transactions, and benefits worth Rs. 10,000 for Jio subscribers.

The 4GB RAM variant is already available via offline partners that include Reliance Digital, Poorvika, Big C, Lot, Sangeetha, Croma, and Vijay Sales. To recall, the Vivo S1 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 18,990, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 19,990. The availability of these two variants is not known for now.

Vivo S1 design, specifications

As for the design, the Vivo S1 is seen to sport a waterdrop-style notch with a slight chin at the bottom of the display. The phone is seen to sport a triple rear camera setup at the back, a gradient panel glossy finish, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Coming to the specifications, the Vivo S1 runs Android Pie with Funtouch OS 9 on top. The dual-SIM (Nano) phone also sports a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED capacitive multi-touch display with a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 MT6768 SoC paired with 4GB and 6GB of RAM options. The Vivo S1 comes with 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage choices.

For images and videos, the Vivo S1 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an /f1.78 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The smartphone also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens on top.

Rear camera features include HDR, Live photo, PDAF, AI super wide-angle, portrait mode, AI portrait framing, Doc mode, Professional mode, AR Stickers, AI Face Beauty, Video Face Beauty, Time-Lapse, Slo-Mo, and more. Front camera features include HDR, Live photos, Panorama, Gender detection, Face Beauty, Bokeh, AR Stickers, Selfie Lightning, AI Face Beauty, and Video Face Beauty.

The Vivo S1 is listed to pack a 4,500mAh battery. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 2.4G + 5G, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB with USB OTG support. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, proximity sensor, virtual gyroscope, and in-display fingerprint sensor.

Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
