Vivo S1 India Launch Set for Today: Check Launch Time, Expected Price, Specifications

The Vivo S1 price in India is expected to be similar to its Indonesia pricing of IDR 3,599,000 (roughly Rs. 18,000).

By | Updated: 7 August 2019 07:30 IST


Vivo S1 was launched in a different form factor in China back in March

Highlights
  • Vivo S1 global variant was unveiled in July in Indonesia
  • The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup
  • The Vivo S1 is powered by a 4,500mAh battery

Vivo S1 is set to launch in India today, a smartphone that was originally launched in slightly different form in China back in March. The Vivo S1 global variant is what will be launched in India, and this model was unveiled at the time of the Indonesia launch last month. Most of the specifications remain the same however, and the Vivo S1's highlights include a MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, a triple rear camera setup, a 4,500mAh battery, as well as an in-display fingerprint sensor. Read on for more details about the Vivo S1 launch in India, including its launch time and expected price.

Vivo S1 price in India (expected), launch time

The Vivo S1 price in India is expected to be similar to its Indonesia pricing of IDR 3,599,000 (roughly Rs. 18,000). As we mentioned, the Vivo S1 was launched in that country last month, with its China launch much earlier in the year. In the meanwhile, the Vivo S1 India launch will begin at 4:30pm IST - and you can track the latest updates from the event at Gadgets 360.

Vivo S1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo S1 features a triple rear camera setup - with a 16-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. On the front, it bears a 32-megapixel selfie camera contained within the display notch - unlike the China variant that had a pop-up camera. It sports an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Vivo S1 runs Funtouch OS 9, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. It sports a 6.38-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM. There is 128GB of inbuilt storage on the Vivo S1.

The smartphone offers the standard connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB with USB OTG support. As we mentioned, it runs off a 4,500mAh battery.

 

 


