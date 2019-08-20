Vivo S1, the Chinese brand's current style-conscious smartphone, is getting a new software update in India. The phone recently launched at a starting price of Rs. 17,990 and the latest update is said to bring improved network performance, better camera functions, improved fingerprint recognition speed, and more. The software appears to be rolling out in India right now, as our review unit immediately picked it up. Like most updates, it's probably being rolled out in batches so you might have to wait your turn if you haven't already received it.

The Vivo S1 (Review) update changes the firmware version to 1.6.17 from the previous 1.6.13. The update is rolling out to smartphones over-the-air, and the download size is about 353.37MB. Judging by the size of the update and changelog, it seems to be an incremental update only. Regarding the fingerprint recognition, Vivo claims it hass optimised the fingerprint recognition logic so the time taken to authenticate your fingerprint should be shorter. It also claims to have fixed abnormal power consumption caused by some third-party applications (although it doesn't specify any names). It also claims to have improved compatibility with Wi-Fi networks and “improved camera functions for better photo and video shooting experience.”

Vivo S1 price in India

To recall, the Vivo S1 was launched in India earlier this month, and is already on sale in the country. The 4GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant is the only one available right now, priced at Rs. 17,990, while the 6GB/ 64GB and 6GB/ 128GB models will go on sale at a later date, priced at Rs. 18,990 and Rs. 19,990 respectively.

Vivo S1 specifications

The Vivo S1 packs a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P65 MT6768 SoC paired with, up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. There is also an in-display sensor for authentication. The phone offers a lot of camera features such as Live photo, AI super wide-angle, portrait mode, AR Stickers, and AI Face Beauty among others. The Vivo S1 comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery, while connectivity options include Wi-Fi 2.4G + 5G, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB with USB OTG support.