Vivo S1 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option has now been launched in India. The new variant joins the 4GB RAM option available since last month. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced in India at Rs. 18,990 and Vivo has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the variant is now on sale in the country. The company had announced the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant as well last month, but that is yet to go on sale. For now, the 6GB RAM + 64GB option has been made available via offline retailers.

The Vivo S1 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option is priced in India at Rs. 18,990 and this variant is now available for sale via offline retailers. Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom has confirmed this via tweet as well. The company has separately confirmed the new variant's offline availability in India to Gadgets 360. This model is not listed online as yet, but it should be available on Amazon, Flipkart, and Vivo India e-Store soon, given that the 4GB RAM + 128GB model is already on sale.

To recall, the Vivo S1 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced in India at Rs. 17,990 and it is already available via offline retailers and the above mentioned e-commerce sites as well. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, priced in India at Rs. 19,990, is yet to go on sale in India. Vivo S1 all variants will be made available in Skyline Blue and Diamond Black colour options.

Vivo S1 specifications

The Vivo S1 is seen to sport a waterdrop-style notch with a slight chin at the bottom of the display. The phone is seen to sport a triple rear camera setup at the back, a gradient panel glossy finish, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It runs Android Pie with Funtouch OS 9 on top. The dual-SIM (Nano) phone also sports a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED capacitive multi-touch display with a waterdrop-style notch.

Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 MT6768 SoC paired with 4GB and 6GB of RAM options. The Vivo S1 comes with 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage choices.

For images and videos, the Vivo S1 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an /f1.78 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The smartphone also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens on top.

The Vivo S1 is listed to pack a 4,500mAh battery. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 2.4G + 5G, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB with USB OTG support. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, proximity sensor, virtual gyroscope, and in-display fingerprint sensor.