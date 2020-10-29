Vivo to Replace Funtouch OS With New ‘Origin OS’ Soon: Report

Vivo is reportedly replacing Funtouch OS with an all-new avatar and a name i.e. Origin OS. Noted tipster Digital Chat Station says that Vivo has confirmed this via its official WeChat account that they will launch Origin OS soon. The exact launch date is now known but Vivo will speak more about this brand new software during its 2020 Vivo developer conference on November 19. This conference is scheduled to be held in Shenzhen and it will focus on the new OS, IoT, apps, games, and other topics.

While there is no information on all the changes Origin OS plans to bring, the tipster reportedly says that it will be a significant improvement over the current Funtouch OS. Also, in one of the past Weibo posts, Digital Chat Station suggested that Origin OS will be one the best Android UI custom skins out there. We expect Vivo to release more information about Origin OS at developer conference in November.

Vivo recently scored very poorly in research firm Counterpoint's trust ranking for 2020. According to their findings, only 24 percent of Vivo phones sold between the period Q3 2019 to Q2 2020 were updated to Android 10. A large percentage of phones still remain on Android 9 Pie, and a significant chunk is stuck on Android Oreo as well. The company was also called out for being inconsistent with their security patches as well.

