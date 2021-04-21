Technology News
Vivo Phones With Model Numbers V2066A and V2069A Spotted on TENAA Certification Site, Specifications Tipped

Both phones appear to have a single front camera fitted in a waterdrop notch.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 21 April 2021 11:43 IST
Vivo Phones With Model Numbers V2066A and V2069A Spotted on TENAA Certification Site, Specifications Tipped

Photo Credit: TENAA

Both V2066A and V2069A Vivo smartphones are dual-SIM handsets

Highlights
  • The phone with model number V2066A may pack a 6.51-inch LCD display
  • The phone with model number V2069A phone may get a 6.58-inch LCD display
  • Both phones could pack a 4,910mAh battery

Vivo smartphones with model numbers V2066A and V2069A have been spotted on China's TENAA certification site. As per the listings, the phone with the model number V2069A could launch as a dual-SIM 5G smartphone, while the phone with the model number V2066A could be a dual-SIM 4G handset. As per a report, detailed specifications of these Vivo smartphones have also surfaced online. The Vivo V2069A is said to have a full-HD+ 6.58-inch LCD screen, and the Vivo V2066A could sport a 6.51-inch LCD panel.

The TENAA listings of the Vivo smartphones with model numbers V2066A and V2069A, also have images of the upcoming smartphones. The one with the model number V2066A appears to have a triple rear camera setup in a rectangular module and the one with the model number V2069A seems to have a dual rear camera setup. Both these handsets can be seen with single front cameras fitted in a waterdrop notch.

Furthermore, a report by the Nashville Chatter says that the listing also reveals the entire specifications of the smartphones, however, we were unable to confirm it independently.

V2066A specifications

The report says that the smartphone with the model number V2066A has a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD screen. It is powered by an unidentified 2.0GHz octa-core processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone's triple rear camera setup is claimed to offer a 13-megapixel primary camera, along with two 2-megapixel cameras. On the front, it could have an 8-megapixel sensor. The phone measures 164.51x76.32x8.41mm and weighs 191.4 grams, as per the report. It may have a 4,910mAh battery.

V2069A specifications

The phone with the model number V2069A packs a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD panel, as per the report. It is said to be powered by an unspecified 2.2GHz octa-core processor, which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. For photography, the smartphone is claimed to pack a dual rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. On the front is an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone measures 163.95x73.50x8.5mm and weighs 188.5 grams, according to the report. The phone may be powered by a 4,910mAh battery.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

V2066A, V2069A, Vivo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
Vivo Phones With Model Numbers V2066A and V2069A Spotted on TENAA Certification Site, Specifications Tipped
