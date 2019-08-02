Technology News
Vivo Mystery Phones Spotted on Geekbench With Up to 4GB RAM

While one Vivo phone has Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, the other one is expected to come with the Snapdragon 665 SoC.

Updated: 2 August 2019 12:44 IST
Vivo may soon unveil the two new smartphones

Highlights
  • Both Vivo phones listed on Geekbench run Android Pie
  • Vivo 1916 appears to have 3GB of RAM
  • Vivo 1918 is listed with 4GB of RAM

Vivo appears to have two new smartphone models in the pipeline. The listings on the Geekbench website suggest that the new phones run Android Pie out-of-the-box and have octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs. The handsets are listed as the Vivo 1916 and Vivo 1918. However, their official names are yet to be revealed. Vivo in the recent past expanded its budget smartphone portfolio by launching the Vivo Z5, Vivo Y90, and Vivo Z1 Pro. The company is currently also preparing the launch of the Vivo S1 in India.

As per the Geekbench listing, the mysterious Vivo 1916 has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC that is named as "trinket". This is supposed to be the Snapdragon 665 SoC since the trinket codename appeared on the Mi CC9e Geekbench listing previously. The Geekbench listing also highlights that the Vivo phone has 3GB of RAM and runs Android 9 Pie.

Coming towards the second model spotted on the Geekbench website, the Vivo 1918 has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC along with 4GB of RAM.

While the Vivo 1916 has received a single-core score of 1,512 and multi-core score of 5,278, the Vivo 1918 has got a single-core score of 1,933 and multi-core score of 6,046.

Both Vivo phones are likely to debut as two distinct smartphone models. However, their launch dates and official names are yet to be revealed. Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore reported the listings of the new Vivo models on Twitter.

As we mentioned, Vivo recently launched models such as the Vivo Z5, Z1 Pro, and Y90. The company is also set to bring the Vivo S1 to India next week to bolster its presence in the country.

Vivo
