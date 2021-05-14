Technology News
Vivo Extends Product Warranty for Indian Customers in Lockdown Imposed Areas

Vivo has also brought a free-of-cost handset pick-and-drop service for its customers.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 May 2021 11:15 IST
Vivo has brought the warranty extension specifically for customers who are in the lockdown imposed areas

Highlights
  • Vivo has announced warranty extension for all its devices in India
  • It is applicable only if warranty is expiring during lockdown period
  • Poco earlier announced warranty extension for two months

Vivo has extended warranty services for its customers in India by 30 days. The warranty extension is applicable on all Vivo devices, though it is not available to all consumers and is limited to customers living in lockdown-imposed areas. So, if you are in a city that is under lockdown due to a surge in coronavirus cases, you will be able to avail the extension of the warranty of your Vivo smartphone if it was about to expire. The company said that the policy would address concerns of all customers who could not visit a service centre to avail service due to the lockdown.

In addition to the warranty extension, Vivo has brought a handset pick-and-drop service for its customers that is touted to be available for free-of-cost — depending upon the current situation of the state.

Vivo noted in a press statement that the 30-day warranty extension will be calculated from the day when the service centre resumes business. The company also said in a tweet that the extended warranty will be applicable if the expiry date of product warranty or replacement falls under the lockdown period. This means that not all Vivo consumers will be able to receive the warranty extension benefit for their devices as it will be subjected to the expiry date of product warranty or replacement.

Earlier this week, Poco also announced that it has extended warranty for its phones in India by two months. That extension is, however, applicable to all Poco customers in the country whose warranty was set to expire in the months of May and June.

Poco also announced it halted new launches in the country and decided to not conduct any launch in May. Companies including Asus and Realme also took similar steps and delayed their launch plans due to the coronavirus crisis in the country that has restricted availability of smartphones, among other things. However, at the same time, players like Xiaomi are continuing to host their regular virtual launch events.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo warranty, Vivo India, Vivo
Jagmeet Singh
Lenovo Largest Notebook PC Vendor in Q1 2021, Chrome OS Sees Highest YoY Adoption: Strategy Analytics
