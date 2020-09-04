Technology News
loading

Vivo Teases a Phone With Colour-Changing Back Panel

The Vivo phone uses the electrochromic technology to shift its back panel shade from pearl white to deep blue.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 September 2020 15:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo Teases a Phone With Colour-Changing Back Panel

Photo Credit: Weibo

Vivo has released a teaser video showing the new phone changing the colour of its back panel

Highlights
  • Vivo has posted the teaser video on Weibo
  • The Vivo phone uses electrochromic technology for changing colours
  • Vivo sibling used the same technology on the OnePlus Concept One earlier

Vivo is developing a phone that has a colour-changing back panel, the company revealed through teaser video posted on Weibo. The phone uses an electrochromic glass that shifts hues on the panel. In January, Vivo sibling and subsidiary of its parent BBK Electronics, OnePlus, showcased the OnePlus Concept One phone using a similar electrochromic glass on its rear camera setup. However, Vivo's phone that appeared in the video teaser seems to have provided the colour-changing effect on the entire rear panel.

The video shared on Weibo, as spotted by Android Authority, shows the Vivo phone from the back that shifts its colour from one another. The phone uses the electrochromic technology at the rear panel to change colour shades at a press of a side button. It moves from pearl white to deep blue.

Vivo appears to have taken inspiration for its new smartphone from the OnePlus Concept One that was showcased at CES 2020 in Las Vegas earlier this year. The OnePlus phone used the electrochromic glass on the camera setup to reveal or hide the sensors at the back.

The video posted by Vivo doesn't reveal the camera module of the new phone. However, another video posted on Weibo by a tipster suggests that there could be triple rear cameras, along with a dual LED flash.

Vivo hasn't provided any clarity on whether the new phone is just a concept and is meant for testing purposes. Nevertheless, given the tough competition in the market, the company is likely to bring the new experience to the market sometime in the future.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, electrochromic
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme 7 Pro vs Realme 7: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Super Mario 3D World, Super Mario Bros. 35 Announced for Nintendo Switch

Related Stories

Vivo Teases a Phone With Colour-Changing Back Panel
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Maker Says Will Engage With Authorities to Ensure Availability
  2. Realme 7 Pro Review
  3. OnePlus 8T Specifications Leaked, May Feature 120Hz AMOLED Display
  4. Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 5G With 11th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  6. Samsung Galaxy M51 Set to Launch in India on September 10
  7. Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. PUBG Mobile Ban in India: 5 Controversies That Rocked the Game Before
  9. Oppo A53 2020 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Commits to Freedom of Information, Expression in New Human Rights Policy
  2. Super Mario 3D World, Super Mario Bros. 35 Announced for Nintendo Switch
  3. Vivo Teases a Phone With Colour-Changing Back Panel
  4. Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Smartwatch Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Rumoured Launch
  5. Instagram Adds Dedicated Tab for Reels in India, Shifts Explore Button
  6. IFA Tech Trade Fair Is Back, but 240,000 Visitors Aren't
  7. MediaTek Dimensity 1000C Octa-Core SoC With 5G Support Announced, Will Power the T-Mobile LG Velvet
  8. WhatsApp to Bring New Tones for Call Terminate and Group Calls, Expiring Messages Still in The Works
  9. WhatsApp Reports 6 Previously Undisclosed Vulnerabilities on New Security Site
  10. Redmi 9A Next Sale on September 9 at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com