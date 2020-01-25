Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Passes Samsung to Become Second Largest Smartphone Maker in India in Q4: Counterpoint

Vivo Passes Samsung to Become Second Largest Smartphone Maker in India in Q4: Counterpoint

Vivo captured 21 percent market share to reach the second spot as Samsung slipped to third place with 19 percent market share.

Updated: 25 January 2020 10:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo Passes Samsung to Become Second Largest Smartphone Maker in India in Q4: Counterpoint

Vivo took the second spot for the first time in India's smartphone market

Highlights
  • Vivo grew 76 percent year-over-year in the full year 2019
  • The Chinese company also marked 134 percent YoY in Q4 2019
  • Samsung slipped to third with 19 percent market share

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo created history by grabbing the second spot in the Indian smartphone market for the first time in the fourth quarter of the calendar year 2019.

Vivo captured 21 percent market share to reach the second spot as Samsung slipped to third place with 19 percent market share. Xiaomi was at No 1 position with 27 percent share in Q4 2019, according to Counterpoint Research.

Oppo and Realme were other players in the top-five list, with 12 percent and eight percent market share, respectively.

Vivo grew 76 percent (year-over-year) in the full year 2019 and 134 percent YoY in Q4 2019, driven by good performance of its budget segment series.

"Also, by successfully pivoting to online and aggressively positioning the S series in the offline segment with new features, it managed to make a dent in the Rs 15,000 Rs 20,000 segment," said Tarun Pathak, Associate Director, Counterpoint.

Due to this, Vivo captured the second spot for the first time in India's smartphone market.

According to Nipun Marya, Director-Brand Strategy, Vivo India, the goal of the company is not only to launch new devices, but also provide customers better after-sales service experience, which is the key motto of the company.

"We are deeply focused on bringing new innovations to stay ahead in the smartphone segment," Marya told IANS.

"My aim is to give world-class after sales service to my consumers. I also thank them for maintaining their trust in the brand," he added.

Over the past four years, Vivo has grown 24 times in the Indian market.

Vivo has presence in over 70,000 retail outlets across the country.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo India, Vivo
India Passes US to Become Second Largest Smartphone Market in 2019: Counterpoint

Related Stories

Vivo Passes Samsung to Become Second Largest Smartphone Maker in India in Q4: Counterpoint
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Kabir Khan’s Miniseries, The Forgotten Army, Is Ruined by Being Bollywood
  2. Flipkart Grand Gadgets Days Sale Is Ongoing: Here's All You Need to Know
  3. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Oppo F15: Which is the Best Choice Under Rs. 20,000?
  4. Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 Get a Price Cut in India
  5. Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 9000 Pro Soundbar Launched in India at Rs. 29,999
  6. Realme XT Android 10-Based Realme UI Update Rollout Begins in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy A21s Key Specifications, Colour Options Leaked
  8. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  9. LG G8X ThinQ With Detachable Second Display Launched in India
  10. OnePlus Shows Off Black Prototype of Its Concept One Smartphone
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Passes Samsung to Become Second Largest Smartphone Maker in India in Q4: Counterpoint
  2. India Passes US to Become Second Largest Smartphone Market in 2019: Counterpoint
  3. Realme C3s Spotted on US FCC, Tipping Rear Fingerprint Scanner and Other Details
  4. Telegram Update Brings Polls 2.0 Including Quiz Mode, Apart From Message Corners and Other New Features
  5. Mubi India February 2020 Releases: Don, Chupke Chupke, Mera Naam Joker Among 56 Movies
  6. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ Branding Surfaces on Thai Regulator’s Website: Report
  7. Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 12,499
  8. DoT Orders No Coercive Action on Airtel, Vodafone Idea on Defaulting AGR Dues
  9. China to Launch Its Mars Probe in July Aboard Long March-5 Y4 Rocket
  10. Samsung Galaxy A11 Spotted on US FCC With 4,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.