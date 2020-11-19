Technology News
Vivo OriginOS Skin Unveiled With New Grid-Like UI, Behavioural Wallpapers

OriginOS skin is a successor to Vivo’s current FunTouchOS.

19 November 2020
Photo Credit: Weibo

OriginOS comes with Multi-Turbo 5.0 for memory optimisations

Highlights
  • OriginOS has Nano Alerts that show information through widgets
  • The new OS is touted to be ‘faster and smoother’ than predecessor
  • Rollout details of OriginOS are not known yet

Vivo OriginOS skin has been announced as a successor to the smartphone maker's current FunTouchOS. The new software was unveiled at an event in China, and the company claims that it brings a new interface, among other things. The overall aesthetic has a grid-like design and offers several widgets with ever-changing information. These are termed Nano Alerts by the company. The clock design has also changed, and it is now capable of showing different colours and textures in real-time.

Vivo announced the new OriginOS software on Weibo. The new skin is packed with custom features, like a grid-like UI that is filled with widgets. Multiple widgets can be packed on the home screen and rearranged based on user preference. Vivo said that these widgets are inspired by a sliding puzzle game called Huarong Road. The widgets also have the ability to change design and show live information. For instance, the weather app will offer information whether the environment is sunny or cloudy. The SMS app will have notification bubbles that will show the number of unread texts. Called Nano Alerts, these widgets expand upon tapping, showing additional information.

There are about 26 gesture combinations that have been added to OriginOS. There's also a SuperCard feature that pops out from the bottom for mobile payments. OriginOS comes with Multi-Turbo 5.0 that helps in memory optimisation. App start-up time is also claimed by the company to be faster. Behavioural wallpapers have also been added that stimulate the weather outside to offer live visuals in the background. Apart from weather, these wallpapers also replicate complicated motions like swaying of a petal. The clock also has the ability to change based on the set wallpaper, and is capable of showing different colours and textures.

OriginOS also brings new animations, icons, and an interface that is faster and smoother than the previous generation. Rollout details of OriginOS have not been announced yet.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Vivo, OriginOS
