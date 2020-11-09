Technology News
Vivo to Unveil New OriginOS on November 18, Details Remain Unclear

Vivo has given OriginOS the tagline “Brave new world” and a known tipster has said it will bring significant improvements over Funtouch OS.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 9 November 2020 12:15 IST
Vivo to Unveil New OriginOS on November 18, Details Remain Unclear

Photo Credit: Weibo/ OriginOS

OriginOS is said to replace Funtouch OS

Highlights
  • Vivo will unveil its OriginOS on November 18
  • It will hold a special event in Shenzen
  • Vivo has not shared details about OriginOS

Vivo will unveil its new OriginOS on November 18. The company made the announcement through a post on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. It has also created a dedicated OriginOS profile on the platform where it is expected to announce new information in the coming days leading to the reveal. It's believed that OriginOS could replace the Funtouch OS currently powering Vivo phones. The company has the tagline “Brave new world” for this new operating system.

While the company has not shared any details on what the new OriginOS will bring, it mentions that the OS will be unveiled on November 18 with a special event in Shenzhen, China. A user on Weibo shared that the event will start at 3:30pm local time (1pm IST). As of now, it is unclear which phones will be getting the new OriginOS, and what all changes it brings. Explaining its “Brave new world” tag line for the OS, Vivo says, “Interact with your emotional instinct with a real experience close to reality” (translated).

The company has set up a new account on Weibo dedicated to OriginOS that currently only mentions the November 18 unveiling date, but is expected to reveal details about the new OS in the coming days.

At the end of October, it was reported that Vivo will be replacing its Funtouch OS with the new OriginOS. At the time, a tipster had said it will bring significant improvements over the current version of Funtouch OS. More information can be expected from the company in the coming days.

OriginOS will most likely be based on Android 11 and will make its way to the company's flagship smartphones like the Vivo X50 series and Nex series first. The OS will be unveiled in China and details about international rollout, including India, can be expected to be announced at the event.

The latest Q3 2020 report for Indian smartphone shipments shows Vivo was third in the latest of most smartphones shipped with its 9 million units. The company has a 16.7 percent market share in the country and experienced a growth of 27.4 percent YoY in terms of total smartphones shipped.

