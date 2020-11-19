Technology News
loading

Vivo OriginOS Rollout Details Revealed, Upcoming 'X Series' Phone to Get It First

The first batch of existing Vivo phones to get the update before January 21, 2021.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 19 November 2020 17:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo OriginOS Rollout Details Revealed, Upcoming 'X Series' Phone to Get It First

Vivo X50 Pro to receive OriginOS open beta before end of January

Highlights
  • Vivo X30 range to get OriginOS open beta before February
  • OriginOS brings a grid-like interface, behavioural wallpapers
  • This roadmap is meant for phones in China only

Vivo has announced OriginOS open beta rollout timelines for its range of phones and has confirmed that the new skin will debut first on an upcoming ‘X series' phone. This is likely the Vivo X60 range, given that it has leaked on many occasions recently. The first batch of phones to get the open beta update in China includes the Vivo X50 Pro range, Vivo Nex 3S, Vivo S7, and iOoo range. These phones will get OriginOS open beta update before January 21, 2021. A host of other Vivo phones are also listed to get OriginOS before February 2021, and these include Vivo Nex 3, Vivo X30 range, and more.

The company took to Weibo to announce the roadmap for the OriginOS open beta soon after it was unveiled. The roadmap reveals that the Vivo Nex 3S, Vivo X50 Pro+, Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo X50, Vivo S7, iQoo 5 Pro, iQoo 5, iQoo 3, iQoo Pro, iQoo, and iQoo Neo 3 will receive the new OriginOS open beta before January 21, 2021.

Before Chinese New Year in February 2021, the Vivo Nex 3, Vivo Nex 3 5G, Vivo X30, Vivo X30 Pro, iQoo Neo, and iQoo Neo 855 phones will receive the new OriginOS open beta update. The new software will first debut on a new Vivo X series before the open beta rollout, and this phone is expected to be the Vivo X60. The phone has been seen in several leaks recently, hinting at an imminent launch.

Vivo says that the OriginOS open beta update will roll out to Vivo X27 Pro, Vivo X27, Vivo X27 (8GB + 128GB), Vivo S6, Vivo S5, Vivo S1 Pro, Vivo S1, Vivo Z6, Vivo Z5x, Vivo Z5i, Vivo Z5, iQoo Z1x, iQoo Z1, Vivo Nex dual screen, Vivo Nex S, and Vivo Nex sometime in Q2 2020.

As mentioned, the roadmap for OriginOS rollout is meant only for the Chinese market. Global rollout details are yet to be announced by the company. OriginOS claims to be faster and smoother than its predecessor. It is also said to bring new animations, faster app load times, and new wallpapers that simulate the weather outside.

Vivo Nex 3S 5G

Vivo Nex 3S 5G

Display 6.89-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android Pie
Resolution 1080x2256 pixels
Vivo X50 Pro+

Vivo X50 Pro+

Display 6.56-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4315mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2376 pixels
Vivo X50 Pro

Vivo X50 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • All-day battery life
  • 90Hz AMOLED display
  • Useful gimbal camera system
  • 5G-ready
  • Bad
  • Pre-installed bloatware
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
Read detailed Vivo X50 Pro review
Display 6.56-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4315mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2376 pixels
Vivo X50

Vivo X50

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality and design
  • 90Hz AMOLED display
  • Very good battery life
  • Above-average cameras
  • Smooth all-round performance
  • Bad
  • No stereo speakers
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • SoC outclassed by its peers
Read detailed Vivo X50 review
Display 6.56-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4200mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2376 pixels
iQOO 5 Pro

iQOO 5 Pro

Display 6.56-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2376 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, OriginOS, Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo Nex 3S, iQoo 5 PRo, iQoo 5
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Realme 7 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Vivo OriginOS Rollout Details Revealed, Upcoming 'X Series' Phone to Get It First
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 7 5G Debuts With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  2. Redmi Note 9 5G Series Tipped to Launch on November 26
  3. Motorola Moto G Play (2021) Spotted on Geekbench With 3GB RAM
  4. Poco M3 Set to Launch on November 24, Specifications Surface
  5. Timex iConnect Premium Active With 5-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  6. Skullcandy Crusher Evo Headphones With 40mm Drivers Launched in India
  7. PUBG Mobile Coming Back to India, Developers Have Announced
  8. Redmi Note 9 Pro Gets Android 11 Update in India
  9. MacBook Laptops With M1 Processor Support CrossOver 20 to Run Windows Apps
  10. Samsung Galaxy A50s Starts Receiving One UI 2.5 Update: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube Updates Terms of Service to Run Ads on Videos by Small Creators, Without Offering Revenue Share
  2. Samsung Galaxy A12 Launch Likely as Support Page Appears on Company’s Russian Site
  3. Instagram, Facebook Messenger Get Watch Together, BTS Chat Theme, Vanish Mode Features
  4. AMD Radeon RX 6800 Graphics Card Now Available in India, AIB Models to Go on Sale From November 25
  5. Redmi Note Series Sold Over 140 Million Units Globally, Redmi Note 8 Series Saw Second Highest Sales in H1 2020
  6. Redmi Note 9 5G Launch Tipped for November 26, Redmi Note 9T Spotted on SRIM Site
  7. NordPass Report Reveals Worst Passwords of 2020; ‘123456’, ‘password’, ‘iloveyou’ Are the Usual Suspects
  8. Amazon Fire TV Devices Get Alexa in Hindi, Routines Support
  9. Google Tree Canopy Lab Tool Launches to Help Cities Plant More Trees
  10. Vivo OriginOS Rollout Details Revealed, Upcoming 'X Series' Phone to Get It First
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com