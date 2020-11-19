Vivo has announced OriginOS open beta rollout timelines for its range of phones and has confirmed that the new skin will debut first on an upcoming ‘X series' phone. This is likely the Vivo X60 range, given that it has leaked on many occasions recently. The first batch of phones to get the open beta update in China includes the Vivo X50 Pro range, Vivo Nex 3S, Vivo S7, and iOoo range. These phones will get OriginOS open beta update before January 21, 2021. A host of other Vivo phones are also listed to get OriginOS before February 2021, and these include Vivo Nex 3, Vivo X30 range, and more.

The company took to Weibo to announce the roadmap for the OriginOS open beta soon after it was unveiled. The roadmap reveals that the Vivo Nex 3S, Vivo X50 Pro+, Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo X50, Vivo S7, iQoo 5 Pro, iQoo 5, iQoo 3, iQoo Pro, iQoo, and iQoo Neo 3 will receive the new OriginOS open beta before January 21, 2021.

Before Chinese New Year in February 2021, the Vivo Nex 3, Vivo Nex 3 5G, Vivo X30, Vivo X30 Pro, iQoo Neo, and iQoo Neo 855 phones will receive the new OriginOS open beta update. The new software will first debut on a new Vivo X series before the open beta rollout, and this phone is expected to be the Vivo X60. The phone has been seen in several leaks recently, hinting at an imminent launch.

Vivo says that the OriginOS open beta update will roll out to Vivo X27 Pro, Vivo X27, Vivo X27 (8GB + 128GB), Vivo S6, Vivo S5, Vivo S1 Pro, Vivo S1, Vivo Z6, Vivo Z5x, Vivo Z5i, Vivo Z5, iQoo Z1x, iQoo Z1, Vivo Nex dual screen, Vivo Nex S, and Vivo Nex sometime in Q2 2020.

As mentioned, the roadmap for OriginOS rollout is meant only for the Chinese market. Global rollout details are yet to be announced by the company. OriginOS claims to be faster and smoother than its predecessor. It is also said to bring new animations, faster app load times, and new wallpapers that simulate the weather outside.