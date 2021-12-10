Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo OriginOS Ocean Android Skin With New Music Player, Camera App, and Lockscreen Launched

Vivo OriginOS Ocean Android Skin With New Music Player, Camera App, and Lockscreen Launched

Vivo will start rolling out OriginOS Ocean to smartphones from December 30.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 10 December 2021 13:11 IST
Vivo OriginOS Ocean Android Skin With New Music Player, Camera App, and Lockscreen Launched

Photo Credit: Vivo China

Vivo OriginOS Ocean brings a redesigned user interface

Highlights
  • Vivo OriginOS Ocean offers a new camera app
  • There are various security and privacy functions as well
  • Vivo OriginOS Ocean gets new lockscreen functions

Vivo OriginOS Ocean redesigned skin has was launched in China on Thursday. The OS is the successor to OriginOS skin and brings various new design elements as well as interactive modes and applications. These include a redesigned music player (Walkman), a new dialer interface, a reading app that brings content from various sources at one place, and a new camera app. Vivo says that it has designed the OS to offer a smooth experience and low-power consumption. The Chinese company has also revealed a rollout timeline and a list of phones that will get the OriginOS Ocean update.

Vivo has listed out the features of the OriginOS Ocean saying that the essence of the new skin is to use design to “bring accurate focus and efficient communication” through all aspects of the system. There are changes in the call screen and it has a newly designed music player called Walkman. Vivo says users can “easily call up the Walkman” from any interface and also customise the buttons as well as background colours of the interface. The colours and shapes on the music panel are also said to change according to the type of music that is being played. Vivo has collaborated with local music-streaming platforms for integration with the walkman.

Apart from an “optimised layout, spacing, colour, and background,” the reading feature on the OriginOS Ocean brings a real page turning effect that allows users to digitally flip pages. There is a new camera app with easy gesture controls. Users can slide their fingers up and down, left and right to add effects to photos. Vivo also says that the app now has integrated parameters such as natural saturation and hue saturation. There is an advanced focusing system that is integrated with elements like level gauge, anti-shake status, focal length change, and exposure change with the focusing ring.

There is also a new lock screen system that is said to integrate various functions, and some of them work with the user's fingerprint. OriginOS Ocean also has a new main screen system and a flexible folder system, Vivo says. The skin is claimed to offer improved memory management and easier multi-task switching. In terms of privacy, OriginOS Ocean is claimed to offer “system-level privacy security solutions and management capabilities”.

“OriginOS Ocean divides the main user data collection into five data security levels, and improves the sensitive data collection authority in the application to minimise the collection of user information by the application,” says Vivo.

Vivo has also revealed the timeline of OriginOS Ocean rollout. The first batch of smartphones to get the OS upgrade include Vivo X70 series, Vivo X60 series, and iQoo 8 series. The rollout starts December 30. The second batch of smartphones will get the update from late January 2022, the third batch in February and March 2022, and the last batch will get the OriginOS Ocean update in April 2022.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo OriginOS Ocean, OriginOS Ocean, Vivo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
PUBG: Battlegrounds to Go Free-to-Play in January, Three Pre-Launch Events Announced With In-Game Rewards
Vivo OriginOS Ocean Android Skin With New Music Player, Camera App, and Lockscreen Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 2 Pro Announcement Scheduled for December 9
  2. Moto G51 5G With Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC, 120Hz Display Debuts in India
  3. Shiba Inu Listed as Trading Option on Crypto Exchange Bitstamp
  4. Here’s Your First Look at Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts
  5. Redmi Smart TV X 4K Model With a Massive 75-Inch Display Unveiled
  6. Moto G51 to Launch in India Today via Flipkart
  7. Moto Edge X30 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Vivo Y55s 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in China
  10. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Standard Edition Tipped to Come With 67W Fast Charging Support
  2. Vivo OriginOS Ocean Android Skin With New Music Player, Camera App, and Lockscreen Launched
  3. PUBG: Battlegrounds to Go Free-to-Play in January, Three Pre-Launch Events Announced With In-Game Rewards
  4. ISRO Says Gaganyaan Mission Will Finally Take Off in 2023 After COVID-19 Delay
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Full Specifications, Price Leak Again, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Protection Tipped
  6. Moto G51 5G With Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC, 120Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. PlayStation Plus Annual Subscription Gets 50 Percent Discount For Limited Time: What You Need to Know
  8. Google Play Games Set to Bring Android Games to Windows PCs in 2022
  9. Microsoft Rebrands Xbox Game Pass for PC, Announce Day-One Releases and Future Arrivals
  10. The Game Awards 2021 Winners: The Full List
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com