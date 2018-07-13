Vivo Nex S is all set to launch in India at an event slated for July 19. With a pop-up selfie camera and 91.24 percent screen-to-body ratio, the Vivo Nex-Series was introduced in China in June 2018, with the Nex A and Nex S models. While the official invite did not explicitly which variant would be coming to the Indian market, a new development claims that only the flagship Vivo Nex S will make its way to the country, and that it will just be called the Vivo Nex. Adding to that, the report has also revealed that the price of the Vivo Nex S will be Rs. 48,990, which is significantly lower than the Oppo Find X launched in India this week. Oppo's flagship comes with a price tag of Rs. 59,990.

A report by MySmartPrice claims to have taken a screenshot of an Amazon listing for the Vivo Nex S while it was still live. As per the image, the Vivo Nex S will be called just the Vivo Nex in India. It will be an Amazon India exclusive, and preorders are expected to start from 1pm on July 19. A "Notify Me" button has also been spotted in the listing.

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

The report suggests that Amazon.in will offer an additional Rs. 5,000 discount on exchange with the Vivo Nex. Even HDFC Bank credit and debit card customers are expected to get cashback, however the exact amount hasn't yet been revealed. Apart from that, launch offers might include mobile damage insurance, no cost EMI plans up to 12 months, and an assured buyback offer.

Vivo Nex S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Nex S runs FunTouch OS 4.0 based on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080x2316 pixels) Super AMOLED panel with a 19.3:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/ 256GB of inbuilt storage.

As for the optics, the Vivo Nex S gets a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel sensor hidden under the pop-up mechanism. There is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood.