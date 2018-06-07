Vivo Nex has been listed on the company's official site ahead of its formal launch scheduled for June 12. The listing has revealed some of the specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Meanwhile, Vivo has also let out a couple of teasers yet again. Since there is some confusion remaining regarding the specifications of the Vivo Nex and its variants, here are teasers, ahead of the launch, where we will finally learn everything about the phones.

The listing of Vivo Nex and Nex S on the company's official site show both the handsets run Android 8.1 Oreo with FunTouch OS 4.0 and sport 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080x2316 pixels) displays. While one of the variants is powered by the Snapdragon 845 paired with 8GB of RAM, the other variant is equipped with Snapdragon 710 SoC and 6GB of RAM. They come with a dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. At the front, they have a 5-megapixel camera. The Nex S sports a in-display fingerprint sensor, while the Nex is seen to have a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

The smartphones have been listed as Vivo Nex and Vivo Nex Ultimate (as per the translation), and the latter is being speculated to be the rumoured Nex S smartphone. Notably, both the smartphones come with 128GB of inbuilt storage, and are fueled by 4000mAh batteries. Interestingly, the price of both the variants has been listed as CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,04,000). The smartphone listings were first spotted by Fonearena.

Getting back to the new teasers - one reaffirms that the upcoming phone will be equipped with a pop-up selfie camera, similar to the one seen in the Vivo Apex that the company had teased as a concept handset back at MWC 2018. The latest teaser has arrived just a few days after Vivo had already teased the presence of the pop-up camera in the Nex handset. Additionally, in another teaser, the company has revealed the bezel-less display of the Vivo Nex. Meanwhile, one of the variants of the upcoming handset has also been spotted on a benchmark site, tipping some of the specifications.

As we mentioned, the teaser poster revealed by Vivo on its formal Weibo account, re-echoes the presence of a pop-up selfie camera in Nex that will elevate from the top. The one-of-a-kind feature had first made its appearance on the Vivo Apex concept at MWC 2018. Vivo had launched the Apex in China as its new top-notch offering in March, but said mass production would begin in mid-2018. While Vivo hasn't said official said it, the Vivo Nex is almost confirmed to be the mass production model of the Apex.

Apart from revealing the pop-up camera, Vivo has released another teaser on Weibo showcasing a fullscreen display without the notch. As seen in the teaser, the display of the Nex is surrounded by minimal bezels on all sides. To recall, the Vivo Apex was introduced with a screen-to-body ratio of around 91 percent. The Chinese manufacturer has managed to achieve this by getting rid of the selfie camera and going for the pop-up camera.

The latest developments have emerged right after three variants of the upcoming smartphone surfaced on China's 3C certification site. All these variants, tipped as the Nex A, Nex S, and Nex, are likely to support fast 5V/2V, 9V/2A, and 10V/2.25A charging over USB Type-C. Meanwhile, the Vivo Nex S variant has also been spotted on a benchmark site. As per a Geekbench listing, the smartphone will come with a Snapdragon 845 processor. It will also be equipped with 8GB of RAM, but the inbuilt storage has not been mentioned. Notably, the smartphone will run Android 8.1 Oreo. The phone scored 2419 in the single-core test and 9085 in multi-core test.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.