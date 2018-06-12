Vivo is all set to launch its latest flagship Vivo Nex in China. With just hours left for its launch, rumours and speculations around the smartphone are still pouring in. The Chinese manufacturer's ambitious new handset, the mass production model of Vivo Apex, will be unveiled in Shanghai at 7:30pm CST (5pm IST) today. Ahead of the launch event, fresh leaks have outed some more details of the upcoming smartphone. Additionally, the smartphone has also been spotted on a benchmark site that has suggested information regarding the processor and RAM of one of the variants.

Recent rumours have suggested that the Vivo's upcoming handset will arrive in three variants - Nex, Nex S, and Nex A, with the first one being the flagship model and rest of the two expected to sport slightly toned down specifications. While there have been several reports claiming to reveal the details of the Nex and Nex S, specifications of the Nex A has been elusive. A tipster on China's micro-blogging site Weibo, has leaked some key specifications of all the three models.

According to the latest leak, two variants of the Nex will be powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC and the other model will come with the Snapdragon 845 SoC. Additionally, the leaked specifications sheet shows that the smartphone will be fuelled by a 4000mAh battery and will come with a USB Type-C charging port. If the information is true, the Nex could be the first smartphone from Vivo to come with USB Type-C support. Also, the handset will come with JOVI AI technology and the dual camera setup will also have AI capabilities.

Meanwhile, one of the variants of the Vivo Nex has been spotted on Geekbench. As per the listing, this model is powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC. The Vivo Nex with model number PD1806 was benchmarked on June 9. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo and comes with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone has scored 1833 points in the single-core test and 5805 points in the multi-core test. As mentioned, at least one of the other variants is expected to come with the Snapdragon 845 SoC.

The Vivo Nex had recently appeared in a leaked hands-on video, but some new images of the handset have been spotted. The images that have been leaked on Weibo show the alleged Vivo Nex from both the front and back sides. The design details seen in the images are in line with previous rumours. The rear end of the handset sports a dual camera setup positioned vertically at the top-left corner. There is a fingerprint scanner as well.

Additionally, the other two leaked images showcase the front side of the Vivo Nex. The highly anticipated pop-up camera can be clearly spotted in the images along with the big bezel-less display without the notch.