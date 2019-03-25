Vivo Nex S, one of the early pop-up selfie camera phones that debuted last year with Android 8.1 Oreo, is now reportedly receiving Android 9.0 Pie update. The new software update apparently brings Funtouch OS build version 6.13.4 and is around 2.7GB in size. It includes features such as an enhanced user interface and various camera optimisations. The Vivo Nex S update also includes an improved Jovi AI assistant. Additionally, the update packs a feature called Game Box that adds a gaming mode.

As per a report in Chinese publication IT Home, the latest Vivo Nex S update is rolling out in China. It brings Android 9.0 Pie along with the new Funtouch OS on top. The proprietary skin reportedly gets new UI elements to enhance the user experience. Further, it apparently upgrades Jovi AI assistant by adding improvements to Jovi Wisdom Scene. There is also the ability for the digital assistant to detect some voice commands.

The update is also said to include an upgraded File Sharing feature that has a new interface and supports cross-platform sharing. There is additionally an upgraded iHousekeeper to clean storage space to some extent. The pre-loaded iMusic app has also been updated with new 'Discovery' and 'Exclusive Music' zones on the Discovery page.

Camera experience on the Vivo Nex S is also said to have improved through the new software update. The new update also adds support for a simultaneous connection between two Bluetooth devices. This means users would be able to use two Bluetooth speakers with the Nex S after updating to the latest software version.

To recall, the Vivo Nex S was launched in China alongside the Nex A back in June last year. The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and sports a pop-up selfie camera. It has been released as Vivo Nex in India and it is possible that the Android Pie update will soon reach here as well.