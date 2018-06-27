Vivo Nex S and Nex A are expected to debut in India on July 19. Vivo on Wednesday sent a 'Block Your Date' invite to media to hint at the new development. Both new Vivo smartphones were unveiled earlier this month with a pop-up selfie camera and went on sale in China last week. The presence of the pop-up camera system also brings a top-end 91.24 percent screen-to-body ratio. The camera system elevates from the body using a spring-loaded motor, as detailed in a recent teardown. The smartphones also include a Jovi AI assistant and come with as much as 256GB of onboard storage.

As per the official invite, it is confirmed that Vivo is expanding its Nex brand to India. It is, however, unclear whether the Chinese company is launching both Nex models or any of them. Also, the India price and availability of the new offering haven't been revealed yet.

Vivo Nex S, Nex A price

Having said that, the Vivo Nex A price in China is set at CNY 3,898 (roughly Rs. 40,400) for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration, while the Vivo Nex S with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available at CNY 4,498 (roughly Rs. 47,000). The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage version of the Nex S, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs. 52,000). The smartphones come in Black and Red colour options, whereas the 256GB storage variant comes in only Black colour option.

Vivo Nex S, Nex A specifications

The USP of both Vivo Nex S and Vivo Nex A is undoubtedly the pop-up camera system that includes an 8-megapixel image sensor. Both also feature a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080x2316 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 19.3:9 aspect ratio and run FuntouchOS 4.0 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. Similarly, the two new Vivo models have a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel IMX363 primary sensor and four-axis OIS and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The smartphones come with connectivity options such as 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB 2.0 port and pack a 4000mAh battery.

On the part of differences, the dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Nex S is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. It comes with 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options. Besides, the handset measures 162x77x7.98mm.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Nex A, on the other hand, includes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. Lastly, it has 128GB of onboard storage.