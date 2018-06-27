NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vivo Nex S, Nex A India Launch Set for July 19

 
, 27 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Vivo Nex S, Nex A India Launch Set for July 19

Highlights

  • Vivo Nex S and Nex A are expected to arrive in India on July 19
  • Both models were launched in China earlier this month
  • The smartphones sport a pop-up selfie camera

Vivo Nex S and Nex A are expected to debut in India on July 19. Vivo on Wednesday sent a 'Block Your Date' invite to media to hint at the new development. Both new Vivo smartphones were unveiled earlier this month with a pop-up selfie camera and went on sale in China last week. The presence of the pop-up camera system also brings a top-end 91.24 percent screen-to-body ratio. The camera system elevates from the body using a spring-loaded motor, as detailed in a recent teardown. The smartphones also include a Jovi AI assistant and come with as much as 256GB of onboard storage.

As per the official invite, it is confirmed that Vivo is expanding its Nex brand to India. It is, however, unclear whether the Chinese company is launching both Nex models or any of them. Also, the India price and availability of the new offering haven't been revealed yet.vivo nex invite Vivo Nex

Vivo Nex S, Nex A price

Having said that, the Vivo Nex A price in China is set at CNY 3,898 (roughly Rs. 40,400) for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration, while the Vivo Nex S with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available at CNY 4,498 (roughly Rs. 47,000). The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage version of the Nex S, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs. 52,000). The smartphones come in Black and Red colour options, whereas the 256GB storage variant comes in only Black colour option.

Vivo Nex S, Nex A specifications

The USP of both Vivo Nex S and Vivo Nex A is undoubtedly the pop-up camera system that includes an 8-megapixel image sensor. Both also feature a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080x2316 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 19.3:9 aspect ratio and run FuntouchOS 4.0 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. Similarly, the two new Vivo models have a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel IMX363 primary sensor and four-axis OIS and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The smartphones come with connectivity options such as 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB 2.0 port and pack a 4000mAh battery.

On the part of differences, the dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Nex S is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. It comes with 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options. Besides, the handset measures 162x77x7.98mm.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Nex A, on the other hand, includes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. Lastly, it has 128GB of onboard storage.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Vivo Nex S

Vivo Nex S

Display6.59-inch
Processor2.2GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2316 pixels
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage128GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: Vivo
Nokia A1 Plus With Snapdragon 845 SoC, In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Tipped for Launch at IFA 2018
Vivo Nex S, Nex A India Launch Set for July 19
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Best Smartphones
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6 Sells 1 Million Units Within 22 Days of Launch
  2. Xiaomi Teases 'Gift From Future' for June 28 Launch
  3. Gionee S11 Lite Review
  4. OnePlus 6 Gets a More Affordable 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage Variant in India
  5. Google Home, Google Home Mini Price Cut in 'Special' Offer on Flipkart
  6. Asus ZenFone 5Z India Launch Set for July 4, Will Be a Flipkart-Exclusive
  7. Redmi 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: What's New and Different
  8. Android Messages for Web Now Available to All Users, Says Google
  9. Redmi 6 Pro With 4000mAh Battery, iPhone X-Like Display Notch Launched
  10. Amazon Alexa Creeps Out Owner, Says 'All I See Is People Dying': Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.