Vivo Nex, the smartphone that was launched in China last month with a motorised pop-up selfie camera, is set to launch in India today. The smartphone has a bezel-less screen with 91.24 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a pop-up selfie camera that slides up and down whenever required. In China, two variants of the Vivo Nex were launched - the Nex A and Nex S. Amazon India's Vivo Nex landing page has confirmed that the Nex S variant is launching in India - the one with the in-display fingerprint scanner that is claimed to be 10 percent faster with 50 percent improved accuracy - while it it will be called just Nex in India.

Vivo Nex was up for pre-order during the Amazon Prime Day sale for a brief period, and these early bird customers could avail Rs. 1,000 cashback and an extra manufacturer warranty of 6 months over and above the existing 1-year warranty on the Nex. Full-fledged pre-orders for Prime and non-Prime members is expected to start at 1pm IST on Amazon India. The price of the device has been leaked earlier to be Rs. 48,990. Vivo has also confirmed that the pricing will be somewhere between Rs. 40,990 and Rs. 49,990. Amazon is offering an extra Rs. 5,000 off on exchange, No cost EMI for up to 12 months, data offer from Reliance Jio, one-time free screen replacement, assured buyback, and cashback on HDFC credit and debit cards to all customers who pre-order.

The Vivo Nex S was launched in China in two variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage is priced at CNY 4,498 (roughly Rs. 47,400) and the 8GB + 256GB inbuilt storage has been priced at CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs. 52,600). There is no word on which variant will see the light of the day in the Indian market, though Amazon does mention 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and is unlikely to list a base model.

Vivo Nex S specifications

The Vivo Nex S is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The handset features the same 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080x2316 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 19.3:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

When it comes to the camera, the Vivo Nex S has a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 primary sensor (with dual-core pixels) and 4-axis OIS, apart from the a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. It has an 8-megapixel camera pop-up camera on the front. The Vivo Nex S comes with either 128GB or 256GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options in the smartphone include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB 2.0 port, and OTG support. The handset is fuelled by a 4000mAh battery. In terms of dimensions, the Vivo Nex S measures 162x77x7.98mm.

