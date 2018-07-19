Vivo Nex India launch event has finally kicked off as the Chinese company readies to bring its first smartphone with 'pop-up' selfie camera in India. The upcoming Vivo Nex smartphone will be an Amazon exclusive in India, as per a listing page on the e-commerce website, and its pre-orders will begin at 1pm today. The Vivo Nex price in India will be between Rs. 40,990 and Rs. 49,990, meaning it will compete with the likes of Samsung Galaxy S9, iPhone 8 and OnePlus 6, among others.

The Vivo Nex event is being live streamed on YouTube, so you can catch all the action in real-time. We will be at the event too, so you can just follow this live blog for real-time updates.

As for the Vivo Nex specifications, you get a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The handset features the same 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080x2316 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 19.3:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

When it comes to the camera, the Vivo Nex S has a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 primary sensor (with dual-core pixels) and 4-axis OIS, apart from the a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. It has an 8-megapixel camera pop-up camera on the front. The Vivo Nex S comes with either 128GB or 256GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options in the smartphone include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB 2.0 port, and OTG support. The handset is fuelled by a 4000mAh battery. In terms of dimensions, the Vivo Nex S measures 162x77x7.98mm.