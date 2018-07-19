NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vivo Nex With 3D Face Recognition, 'Pop-Up' Camera Launching in India: Live Blog

 
Gadgets 360 Staff, 19 July 2018
Ankit Malhotra, Product Manager - Vivo, says Nex is a step towards making phones truly bezel-less

Vivo Nex is part of the company's Make in India plans, and will be manufactured domestically

Vivo claims the Nex's pop-up camera is sturdy enough to support weight of more than 12kg

The TOF 3D technology can be used in face recognition, photography, virtual fitting, and mixed reality games, according to Vivo

Vivo Nex's TOF 3D sensing tech is 10 times stronger than any other phone maker's 3D sensing tech

Marya says Vivo has challenged the status quo by making the concept phone a reality

Vivo says Nex got an overwhelming response at MWC but was dismissed as a concept device

The Vivo Nex India launch event has finally begun with Vivo India's Director of Brand Strategy Nipun Marya taking the stage

The event is scheduled to start at 12:30pm, so the wait is not too long

Welcome to our Vivo Nex India launch live blog

Vivo Nex India launch event has finally kicked off as the Chinese company readies to bring its first smartphone with 'pop-up' selfie camera in India. The upcoming Vivo Nex smartphone will be an Amazon exclusive in India, as per a listing page on the e-commerce website, and its pre-orders will begin at 1pm today. The Vivo Nex price in India will be between Rs. 40,990 and Rs. 49,990, meaning it will compete with the likes of Samsung Galaxy S9, iPhone 8 and OnePlus 6, among others.

The Vivo Nex event is being live streamed on YouTube, so you can catch all the action in real-time. We will be at the event too, so you can just follow this live blog for real-time updates.

As for the Vivo Nex specifications, you get a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The handset features the same 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080x2316 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 19.3:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

When it comes to the camera, the Vivo Nex S has a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 primary sensor (with dual-core pixels) and 4-axis OIS, apart from the a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. It has an 8-megapixel camera pop-up camera on the front. The Vivo Nex S comes with either 128GB or 256GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options in the smartphone include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB 2.0 port, and OTG support. The handset is fuelled by a 4000mAh battery. In terms of dimensions, the Vivo Nex S measures 162x77x7.98mm.

Display6.59-inch
Processor2.2GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2316 pixels
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage128GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
