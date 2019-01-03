Starting the year with good news for its customers, Vivo has reduced the price of the Vivo Nex by Rs. 5,000. The smartphone was launched in July in India, and was priced at Rs. 44,990 back then. The smartphone's price has been cut across channels, which means it will be sold for Rs. 39,990 online and offline. Vivo has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the price cut is permanent across channels, and is not a part of a sale for a limited period.

Vivo Nex will now retail for Rs. 39,990 across online and offline stores in India, as the price has been cut permanently by Rs. 5,000. The new price is already reflecting on Amazon India, and Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom has also confirmed the price drop separately. Alongside the price drop, as part of its Vivo Carnival Sale, Amazon has listed no-cost EMI options, exchange offer of up to Rs. 21,000, and 5 percent cashback on SBI Credit EMI transactions.

Even the company site lists the Vivo Nex with the new price, and is offering free Bluetooth headphones with the purchase. Other offers include No Cost EMI options up to 12 months, exchange discount, and 5 percent cashback on HDFC Credit Cards and EMI transactions.

This price drop comes just a few weeks after the Vivo Nex Dual Display launch, and it could be to set the tone for the smartphone's launch in India. There's no word from Vivo regarding the launch of the Vivo Nex Dual Display in India as of yet.

Vivo Nex specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Nex runs Funtouch OS 4.0, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Sporting a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080x2316) Super AMOLED 'Ultra FullView' display with a 19.3:9 aspect ratio, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC clocked up to 2.8GHz, coupled with 8GB of RAM. Internal storage is at 128GB.

The pop-up selfie motorised camera bears an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture, and Vivo is touting features like Portrait Bokeh, AR Stickers, and Face Beauty. On the rear, the Vivo Nex comes with a dual camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, 4-axis OIS, and dual-core tech for 24 million picture elements. The secondary camera features a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera setup is accompanied by an LED fill light with dual colour temperature. Vivo is touting features like Portrait Bokeh, AR Stickers, Slow Motion, and Backlight HDR for the rear camera.

Connectivity options on board the smartphone include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C (with OTG capabilities), and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone features an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, proximity sensor, and a virtual gyroscope. It has dimensions of 162x77x7.98mm, and weighs 199 grams. It bears an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.