Vivo Nex, the company's upcoming smartphone in India, is set to be launched on July 19. The manufacturer has now announced launch offers on the upcoming handset ahead of its unveiling. With a pop-up selfie camera and 91.24 percent screen-to-body ratio, the Vivo Nex-series was first introduced in China in June 2018, with the Nex A and Nex S models. One of these models will arrive in India, and it was earlier spotted on Amazon India site. Now, as a part of the Amazon Prime Day 2018 sale, the ecommerce site has revealed as few deals for Vivo Nex buyers, including a Rs. 1,000 cashback offer and an extended warranty.

As per the Vivo Nex landing page on Amazon India site, consumers can avail a Rs. 1,000 cashback on the pre-order of the smartphone. Since the offer is a part of the Amazon Prime Day sale, only Prime members will be able to avail the cashback. Additionally, buyers will also get an extra manufacturer warranty of 6 months over and above the existing 1-year warranty on the Nex.

If you have an Amazon Prime membership, visit the Vivo Nex Gift Card page on Amazon India site between 12pm, July 16 and 11:59pm, July 17. Here, choose any denomination worth Rs. 1,000 or more and enter your email address. Complete the payment to get the Gift Card. You will then have to pre-book the Vivo Nex smartphone between 1pm, July 19 to 11:59pm, July 25. Once you pre-book the handset, you will receive a cashback of Rs. 1,000 in the form of Amazon Pay balance. Amazon says the cashback would be credited on or before August 15, 2018. As mentioned, buyers will also receive an extended manufacturer warranty of 6 months over and above the existing 1 year warranty on the Vivo Nex.

Other offers that Vivo Nex buyers can avail during the Amazon Prime Day sale are extra Rs. 5,000 off on exchange, No cost EMI for up to 12 months, data offer from Reliance Jio, one-time free screen replacement, cashback on HDFC credit and debit cards, and an "assured cashback".

Notably, this can be used in conjunction with the Exchange option available on Amazon and other promotions available on the Vivo NEX smartphone at the time of purchase. However, the Amazon gift card or Amazon Pay Balance cannot be used in conjunction with the EMI/ Pay of Delivery payment option.

In terms of pricing, the Amazon listing suggests that the Vivo Nex will be priced somewhere between Rs. 40,990 and Rs. 49,990. Earlier reports had suggested that the price of the Vivo Nex will be Rs. 48,990.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Nex S, the variant that is expected to be launched in India, runs FunTouch OS 4.0 based on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080x2316 pixels) Super AMOLED panel with a 19.3:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/ 256GB of inbuilt storage. As for the optics, the smartphone has a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel sensor hidden under the pop-up mechanism. There is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.