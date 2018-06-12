Computex 2018: Few PC Components, but Spectacular Gadgets Save the Day
The Vivo Nex S and Vivo Nex A were launched in China as the company's latest flagship smartphones on Tuesday. The Vivo Nex S is the premium model, and features a Snapdragon 845 SoC, 8GB RAM, up to 256GB inbuilt storage, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The company claims the Vivo Nex S comes with the third-generation under-display fingerprint sensor that is claimed to be 10 percent faster with 50 percent improved accuracy. The Nex A on the other hand, comes with Snapdragon 710 SoC, 6GB RAM, 128GB inbuilt storage, and uses a rear fingerprint sensor instead of the in-display one. Notably, there is no half-display fingerprint scanning tech, as seen in the Vivo Apex concept phone teased earlier this year. However, both phones come with the elevating or pop-up selfie camera, and thanks to this, both phones have a 91.24 percent screen-to-body ratio.
Both the Vivo Nex S and Nex A come with a new UI called Energy UI with a Red coloured theme. The handsets also include the Jovi AI assistant, that boasts of features such as NLU (natural language understanding), ASR (automatic speech recognition), emotion detection, text-to-speech, and others. The smartphones will come with a dedicated Jovi AI assistant button. Vivo claims that the Nex's camera features AI-powered features, filters, and an HDR mode. The camera also supports DCI-P3 colour gamut. The Vivo Nex S and Nex A also feature 7.1-channel 3D audio. It is optimised to run games made using Unreal Engine. It also has a Vivo Game Engine, made in partnership with Tencent Games. One of the most interesting new feature in the Vivo Nex S and Nex A is the Screen SoundCasting technology. It replaces the earpiece from the front side to achieve a bezel-less display. It leverages screen vibrations through a micro-vibration unit to generate the sound - similar to the first generation Mi Mix bezel-less smartphone. The mouthpiece appears to be placed in the lower bezel.
Vivo Nex A with 6GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage has been priced at CNY 3,898 (roughly Rs. 41,000). Meanwhile the Vivo Nex S with 8GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage will be available at CNY 4,498 (roughly Rs. 47,400) and the 8GB + 256GB inbuilt storage variant has been priced at CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs. 52,600). Both smartphones will be available in Black and Red colour variants, though the top-end 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant will only be available in Black. They will go on sale from June 23.
The Vivo Nex S is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The handset features the same 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080x2316 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 19.3:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.
When it comes to the camera, the Vivo Nex S has a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 primary sensor (with dual-core pixels) and 4-axis OIS, apart from the a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. It has an 8-megapixel camera pop-up camera on the front. The Vivo Nex S comes with either 128GB or 256GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options in the smartphone include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB 2.0 port, and OTG support. The handset is fuelled by a 4000mAh battery. In terms of dimensions, the Vivo Nex S measures 162x77x7.98mm.
Vivo Nex A specifications
The dual-SIM Vivo Nex A (Nano) runs Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The handset features the same 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080x2316 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 19.3:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM.
In terms of optics, the Vivo Nex A comes with the same rear and front camera setups. The Vivo Nex A is equipped with a 128GB of inbuilt storage. It has the same dimensions, connectivity options, and battery capacity as the Nex S.
