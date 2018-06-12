Vivo Nex, the company's ambitious new smartphone, is set for launch in China today (June 12), at 10am CST (7:30am IST). While the Chinese manufacturer hasn't said official said it, the Vivo Nex is almost confirmed to be the mass production model of the Vivo Apex, which was launched in China as the company's new top-notch offering earlier this year. Last month, the mobile maker had informed that it will be hosting a launch event in Shanghai to launch a bezel-less display smartphone that was later confirmed to be the Nex. Meanwhile, recent rumours have suggested that the Vivo's upcoming handset will arrive in three variants - Nex, Nex S, and Nex A, with the first one being the flagship model and rest of the two expected to sport slightly toned down specifications.

The Vivo Nex had made its initial appearance as a concept phone at MWC 2018 and its formal announcement was made earlier this year. The key highlights of the smartphone include a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio, half-screen fingerprinting scanning tech, and an elevating (or pop-up) selfie camera. It was earlier revealed that the mass production of the handset will begin by the middle of the year. Now, that the smartphone is set for launch, here are all the details we know so far.

Vivo Nex price

There have been several leaks and rumours around the price of the Vivo Nex. According to a latest report, the smartphone's price will start at CNY 3,798 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the Snapdragon 710 SoC variants, while the premium Snapdragon 845 processor model will be available at CNY 4,498 (roughly Rs. 47,300). Another previous report had suggested that the premium variant's price may reach as high as CNY 6,998 (roughly Rs. 73,200) and a cheaper model may cost CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs. 52,300). Interestingly, the leaked prices are quite close to the company's own Vivo X21 UD phone in China. If the suggested prices turn out to be true, it will compete with OnePlus 6 and Honor 10 in the market.

Vivo Nex specifications

Over the past few weeks, the smartphone has been leaked right from its images to its specifications, giving us an idea of what to look forward to. Even Vivo has released several teaser posters in China, revealing some of the details of the smartphone. Notably, two variants of the Nex were spotted recently on the company's China site. The listing of Vivo Nex and Nex S on the company's official site had hinted that both the handsets run Android 8.1 Oreo with FunTouch OS 4.0 and sport 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080x2316 pixels) displays.

Also, while one of the Vivo Nex variants is powered by the Snapdragon 845 paired with 8GB of RAM, the other variant is equipped with Snapdragon 710 SoC and 6GB of RAM. They come with a dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. At the front, they have a 5-megapixel camera. The Nex S sports an in-display fingerprint sensor, while the Nex is seen to have a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. Notably, both the smartphones come with 128GB of inbuilt storage and are fuelled by 4000mAh batteries. However, a recent report has claimed that one of the variants may also include 256GB of inbuilt storage.