Vivo Nex Dual Screen is the latest ambitious launch in the company's premium Vivo Nex series. Placed alongside the original Vivo Nex, the Vivo Nex Dual Screen is the first from the Chinese phone maker to sport dual AMOLED panels and three rear cameras. The company has removed cameras from the front of the handset to offer an all-screen symmetrical appearance, devoid of a display notch or selfie hole. Other than that, the phone sports premium specifications including a Snapdragon 845 SoC, 10GB of RAM, and 22.5W fast charging. Let's check out the phone's details.

Vivo Nex Dual Screen price, availability

Vivo Nex Dual Screen price is set at CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs. 52,300) in the Chinese market for the lone 10GB RAM + 128GB storage model, as per an announcement made on the company's official Weibo account. Launched in “Ice Field Blue” and “Star purple” colour options, the Vivo Nex Dual Screen is up for pre-orders on Vivo's China website and will start shipping from December 29.

Vivo Nex Dual Screen specifications

The dual-SIM Vivo Nex Dual Screen runs Funtouch OS 4.5 on top of Android 9.0 Pie. It sports two display panels - a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) 19.5:9 AMOLED panel at the front and a 5.49-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) 16:9 AMOLED panel at the back. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 10GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the Vivo Nex Dual Screen sports a triple rear camera setup at the back. This setup consists of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with OIS (f/1.79 aperture), a 2-megapixel secondary night vision sensor (f/1.8 aperture), and a third TOF 3D stereo camera sensor. No camera sensors have been provided on the front. Thus, face unlock works only using the cameras placed at the back. To unlock the phone from the front, an in-display fingerprint sensor has been provided on the main display. There is a 3,500mAh battery under the hood, with support for 22.5W fast charging.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Nex Dual Screen include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, GLONASS, a USB Type-C (v2.0) port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard the smartphone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Dimensions are 157.19x75.3x8.09mm and the second-gen Vivo Nex variant weighs 199.2 grams.