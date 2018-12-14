Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition is the latest offering from the Chinse smartphone maker, and the new model in its ambitious Nex series of smartphones that feature innovative form factors. Launched in China on Tuesday, the Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition sports two displays - one in the front and one in the rear. It is also the first smartphone from Vivo to sports two AMOLED display panels, and three rear cameras. There is no front camera, notch, or display hole - instead, users can utilise the rear cameras as their selfie cameras, thanks to the rear display giving them a previous. Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition also sports premium specifications including a Snapdragon 845 SoC, 10GB of RAM, and 22.5W fast charging.

"As Vivo's premium line-up, the Nex series offers not only an extraordinary user experience to consumers, it also unleashes our imagination towards the future of design and development of smartphones. Combining a futuristic dual-display design and innovative technologies, Nex Dual Display Edition demonstrates Vivo's continuous exploration and pursuit of exceptional innovations for consumers," said Spark Ni, Senior Vice President of Vivo, in a press statement.

Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition price, availability

Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition price is set at CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs. 52,300) in the Chinese market for the lone 10GB RAM + 128GB storage model, as per an announcement made on the company's official Weibo account. Launched in “Ice Field Blue” and “Star purple” colour options, the Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition is up for pre-orders on Vivo's China website and will start shipping from December 29.

Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition specifications

The dual-SIM Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition runs Funtouch OS 4.5 on top of Android 9.0 Pie. It sports two display panels - a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) 19.5:9 AMOLED panel at the front and a 5.49-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) 16:9 AMOLED panel at the back. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 10GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition sports a triple rear camera setup at the back. This setup consists of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with OIS (f/1.79 aperture), a 2-megapixel secondary night vision sensor (f/1.8 aperture), and a third TOF 3D stereo camera sensor. No camera sensors have been provided on the front. Thus, face unlock works only using the cameras placed at the back. To unlock the phone from the front, an in-display fingerprint sensor has been provided on the main display. There is a 3,500mAh battery under the hood, with support for 22.5W fast charging.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, GLONASS, a USB Type-C (v2.0) port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard the smartphone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Dimensions are 157.19x75.3x8.09mm and the second-gen Vivo Nex variant weighs 199.2 grams.