Vivo Nex 'Budget Variants' Specifications Leaked, Expected to Sport Snapdragon 710

 
, 05 June 2018
Vivo Nex 'Budget Variants' Specifications Leaked, Expected to Sport Snapdragon 710

Highlights

  • Three variants of the phone might be launched
  • The premium model is expected to get a pop-up selfie camera
  • Launch is slated for June 12 in Shanghai

Vivo Nex, set to be the brand's ambitious new smartphone, is slated for launch in Shanghai on June 12. Recent rumours have suggested that Vivo's upcoming handset will arrive in three variants - Nex, Nex S, and Nex A, with the first one being the flagship model and rest of the two expected to sport slightly toned down specifications. The most recent development focuses on the two "budget" variants with most major internal specifications outed.

According to the specifications sheet, first spotted by Pricekart, the lower-end variants of the Vivo Nex will arrive with a 6.01-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoCs, a 24-megapixel selfie camera, a dual rear camera setup with 20-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of inbuilt storage, a 3320mAh battery, and Android 8.1 Oreo.

The premium variant of the Vivo Nex is rumoured to get a pop-up (elevating) selfie camera, while the other two might get a selfie sensor embedded on the bottom chin. Apart from that, the flagship model will possibly get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and the others, thanks to the same leak are tipped to get the latest Snapdragon 710 SoC. To recall, an earlier leak had tipped the use of the Snapdragon 660 SoC in the budget variants.

As for pricing, two reports show a different picture. According to one of them, the Vivo Nex premium variant will cost as much as CNY 6,998 (roughly Rs. 73,400) while the other report suggests a price tag of CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 52,400) for the same variant. The cheaper variants are expected to be priced between CNY 3,798 (roughly Rs. 39,800) and CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs. 52,400). Specifications, pricing, and availability is expected to be clearer at launch.

