Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vivo Nex Bezel-Less Display Smartphone Tipped to Launch in 3 Variants

 
, 04 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Vivo Nex Bezel-Less Display Smartphone Tipped to Launch in 3 Variants

Highlights

  • Vivo Nex is set to launch in June 12
  • The Nex A variant may be meant only for the Chinese market
  • Nex and Nex S variants to launch globally

The Vivo Nex will be launched at an event in Shanghai on June 12, and running up to the launch, leaks have been aplenty. The smartphone is expected to sport a true bezel-less display with 91 percent screen-to-body ratio, half-screen fingerprinting scanning tech, and an elevating (or pop-up) selfie camera. It was expected to arrive in two variants, but now new leaks suggest that the smartphone will come in three variants.

The Vivo Nex has been spotted on Chinese 3C certification site (spotted first by Dealntech), and it lists three variants of the smartphone - Nex A, Nex S, and Nex. The Nex A variant is said to be launched in China, while the Nex S and Nex variants will launch globally. The listing suggests that all the variants will support fast 5V/2A, 9V/2A and 10V/2.25A charging over USB-C. No other details were mentioned on the site.

Early reports suggested that the Vivo Nex will launch in two variants. The more premium variant will have the pop-up front camera on top, will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage, priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 52,600). The other variant will be powered by the Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, and have no pop-up camera. Instead, it will have the selfie lens embedded in the bottom chin. It is said to be priced at CNY 3,798 (roughly Rs. 40,000).

Another report suggested that the Vivo Nex premium variant will cost as much as CNY 6,998 (roughly Rs. 73,200), while the cheaper variant is priced at CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs. 52,300). We recommend you to take both pricing rumours lightly till all the official details are announced at launch.

The Vivo Apex (now the Vivo Nex) made its initial appearance as a concept phone at MWC 2018 and its formal announcement was made in March this year. While Vivo has not revealed too many details about the smartphone, reports have previously claimed that the Nex will sport a 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio. To deliver a full-screen user experience, the Vivo Apex also has embedded ambient and proximity sensors under the display. An interesting feature of the Apex phone is that the top of the handset features a hidden 8-megapixel selfie camera that is claimed to elevate from the body in just 0.8 seconds. The camera also reportedly includes an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm and features such as smart optimisation, ultra-dynamic, multi-frame preferences, character optimisations, and natural tones.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo Nex
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Moto G6, Moto G6 Play With 18:9 Displays Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and More
Facebook Said to Have Given Phone Makers, Including Apple and Samsung, Access to User Data
Vivo Nex Bezel-Less Display Smartphone Tipped to Launch in 3 Variants
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Best Smartphones
TRENDING
  1. Airtel Revises Rs. 399 Prepaid Plan to Offer 2.4GB Data Per Day
  2. Moto G6, Moto G6 Play With 18:9 Displays Launched in India
  3. Xiaomi Mi 8 Launch, Jio Holiday Hungama Offer & More News This Week
  4. Moto G6, Moto G6 Play India Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  5. Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite With Display Notch Spotted on Certification Site
  6. Apple WWDC 2018 Keynote: How to Watch the Live Stream, and What to Expect
  7. Twitter Co-Founder Biz Stone Invests in Delhi-Based Health Chatbot
  8. Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition vs Vivo X21
  9. Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8 With Infinity Displays, Android Oreo Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro Price Reportedly Cut in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.