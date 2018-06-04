Vivo Nex Bezel-Less Display Smartphone Tipped to Launch in 3 Variants

The Vivo Nex will be launched at an event in Shanghai on June 12, and running up to the launch, leaks have been aplenty. The smartphone is expected to sport a true bezel-less display with 91 percent screen-to-body ratio, half-screen fingerprinting scanning tech, and an elevating (or pop-up) selfie camera. It was expected to arrive in two variants, but now new leaks suggest that the smartphone will come in three variants.

The Vivo Nex has been spotted on Chinese 3C certification site (spotted first by Dealntech), and it lists three variants of the smartphone - Nex A, Nex S, and Nex. The Nex A variant is said to be launched in China, while the Nex S and Nex variants will launch globally. The listing suggests that all the variants will support fast 5V/2A, 9V/2A and 10V/2.25A charging over USB-C. No other details were mentioned on the site.

Early reports suggested that the Vivo Nex will launch in two variants. The more premium variant will have the pop-up front camera on top, will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage, priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 52,600). The other variant will be powered by the Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, and have no pop-up camera. Instead, it will have the selfie lens embedded in the bottom chin. It is said to be priced at CNY 3,798 (roughly Rs. 40,000).

Another report suggested that the Vivo Nex premium variant will cost as much as CNY 6,998 (roughly Rs. 73,200), while the cheaper variant is priced at CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs. 52,300). We recommend you to take both pricing rumours lightly till all the official details are announced at launch.

The Vivo Apex (now the Vivo Nex) made its initial appearance as a concept phone at MWC 2018 and its formal announcement was made in March this year. While Vivo has not revealed too many details about the smartphone, reports have previously claimed that the Nex will sport a 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio. To deliver a full-screen user experience, the Vivo Apex also has embedded ambient and proximity sensors under the display. An interesting feature of the Apex phone is that the top of the handset features a hidden 8-megapixel selfie camera that is claimed to elevate from the body in just 0.8 seconds. The camera also reportedly includes an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm and features such as smart optimisation, ultra-dynamic, multi-frame preferences, character optimisations, and natural tones.