Vivo Nex 3's AMOLED Display to Offer 99.6 Percent Screen-to-Body Ratio

Vivo Nex 3 will be powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC. Details about its display have been teased before, and now we know about its screen-to-body ratio.

By | Updated: 13 September 2019 12:13 IST
Vivo Nex 3 will also be accompanied by the Vivo Nex 3 5G.

Vivo Nex 3 will also be accompanied by the Vivo Nex 3 5G.

Highlights
  • Vivo Nex 3 might pack a 6.89-inch display with waterfall design
  • It will come equipped with a 64-megapixel primary camera
  • Vivo Nex 3 will reportedly be launched on September 16 in China

Vivo Nex 3 has been making headlines ever since the company started teasing the phone's dramatically curved waterfall display. In order to generate more hype, a company executive has revealed that the Vivo Nex 3 will have a screen-to-body ratio of 99.6 percent, which is the highest of any phone launched so far. The Vivo Nex 3's screen-to-body ratio is claimed to have been calculated by using conventional measurements. And even if the screen-to-body ratio is measured using any other methods, the 99.6 percent tally of the Vivo Nex 3 will still be far ahead of what the competition has to offer.

Vivo Nex Product Manager, Li Xiang, shared in a Weibo post that the Vivo Nex 3's class-leading screen-to-body ratio of 99.6 percent has been measured using the industry-standard method. He went on to say there are a few other methods of calculating the screen-to-body ratio of a phone, and applying them to the Vivo Nex 3 still results in a figure that is significantly higher than any other phone out there.

Xiang even went as far as predicting that it was unlikely for the Vivo Nex 3 to be toppled as the phone with the highest screen-to-body ratio within the next 6 months. Vivo has already given us a glimpse of the phone and its curved display, which covers almost the entire front panel save for the thin bezels at the top and bottom. To recall, Oppo also showcased a similar phone concept with a waterfall display back in July, hinting that it might soon make its way to a commercially available phone.

As for the Vivo Nex 3, it is tipped to pack a 6.89-inch full-HD+ (1080x2256 pixels) AMOLED display and will be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The phone will reportedly feature a 64-megapixel primary camera, assisted by a pair of 13-megapixel sensors, while selfies will be handled by a 16-megapixel sensor. Vivo is also expected to launch a 5G version of the phone called Vivo Nex 3 5G, set to be unveiled on September 16 in China.

