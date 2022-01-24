Vivo Nex 5 is said to debut soon, and fresh reports have offered a glimpse at the key specifications and design of the smartphone. The Chinese tech giant is said to revive its Nex series smartphones after a hiatus of almost two years. The previous Vivo Nex smartphone — Vivo Nex 3S 5G — was launched in China in March 2020. The upcoming Vivo Nex 5 is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone will reportedly sport a 7-inch flexible OLED display.

As per a report by Sparrows News, notable tipster Digital Chat Station shared an image of the upcoming Vivo Nex 5. The image was deleted instantly from the Weibo account, but it was saved by the publication just before that. The image shows a big camera module that houses three camera sensors. In terms of placement, a huge primary sensor occupies the maximum real estate, with the secondary and tertiary sensors placed beneath it. The smartphone is shown in a Black colour option and not much else is visible in the image as of now.

The report also mentions that Vivo Nex 5 will get a 5X telephoto sensor, while another report by the publication mentions that the upcoming Vivo Nex smartphone will get full focal length primary sensor, citing tipster Digital Chat Station. The cameras on the Vivo smartphone are said have Zeiss-branded lenses.

A separate report by the publication mentions that Vivo Nex 5 will sport a 7-inch flexible OLED display. It also mentioned that the primary camera will get a 50-megapixel super large sensor. Citing tipster DIgital Chat Station, the report mentions that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Tipster Panda is Bald (translated) shared some key specifications of the upcoming Vivo Nex 5. The tipster mentions that the smartphone will be available in three RAM and storage variants — 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 128GB, and 12GB + 256GB. Furthermore, Vivo Nex 5 is also said to be available in Bright Night Black, Earth Grey, and Sunny Mountain Blue colour options. However, the 12GB + 256GB storage variant will reportedly not be available with the Sunny Mountain Blue colour option.