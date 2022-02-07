Technology News
loading

Vivo Nex 5 Official-Looking Render Tips Quad Rear Cameras, February Launch Expected

Vivo Nex 5 is shown to feature a curved display with minimal bezels.

By David Delima | Updated: 7 February 2022 18:37 IST
Vivo Nex 5 Official-Looking Render Tips Quad Rear Cameras, February Launch Expected

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Sam (@Shadow_Leaks)

Vivo Nex 5 is shown to feature a slightly left-aligned quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Vivo Nex 5 is tipped to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  • The camera module is shown to feature Zeiss branded lenses
  • Vivo Nex 5 is tipped to sport a 50-megapixel main camera

Vivo Nex 5 is tipped to launch in February, according to an official-looking render shared by a tipster online. The company's upcoming Android flagship is said to feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. Vivo Nex 5 is shown to sport a ring-shaped camera module, featuring a quad rear camera setup. The smartphone is tipped to feature Samsung's 50-megapixel GN1 camera sensor. Vivo is yet to officially announce details of the upcoming Vivo Nex 5 handset.

According to an official-looking render of the smartphone shared by tipster Sam (@Shadow_Leak) on Twitter, the company's upcoming Vivo Nex 5 could debut in February. Vivo Nex 5 is shown to feature a slightly left-aligned quad rear camera setup, with Zeiss branding. The rear camera module is seen aligned to the left of the smartphone and includes the text “50MP GN1”, suggesting the smartphone could feature a Samsung ISOCELL GN1 camera sensor.

The Vivo Nex 5 render depicts the rear side of the smartphone with Nex branding centred at the bottom. At the front, Vivo Nex 5 is shown to feature a curved waterfall-style display with minimal bezels, and a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. According to an older report, Vivo Nex 5 will reportedly feature a 5X telephoto sensor and a full focal length primary sensor.

Vivo Nex 5 is tipped to sport a 7-inch OLED display and could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood, according to the report, which cites a post by tipster Digital Chat Station. Another leak by Panda is Bald (translated) on Weibo tips the smartphone to launch in 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 128GB, and 12GB + 256GB storage variants. As previously mentioned, Vivo is yet to officially reveal any details including specifications or pricing of the upcoming Vivo Nex 5 smartphone. So, the reported details should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Vivo Nex 5

Vivo Nex 5

Display 7.00-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
OS Android
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Nex 5, Vivo, Vivo Nex 5 Specifications, Vivo Nex 5 Design
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Apple App Store Changes Being Studied by Dutch Antitrust Watchdog to Check Compliance With Order

Related Stories

Vivo Nex 5 Official-Looking Render Tips Quad Rear Cameras, February Launch Expected
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Introduces Rs. 197 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 150-Day Validity
  2. The Great Indian Murder Review: Possibly the Worst Thing Hotstar Has Made
  3. Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Unboxing Video Surfaces Ahead of Launch
  4. Vivo T1 5G Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of February 9 Launch
  5. Vivo T1 5G Live Images, Camera Samples Leak Ahead of India Launch
  6. Google Chrome Is Getting a New Logo After Eight Years
  7. Infinix Zero 5G Launch in India Set for February 14, Flipkart Reveals
  8. OnePlus 10 Ultra Concept Renders Visualise Periscope Camera Module
  9. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G to Go on Sale in India Tonight: All You Need to Know
  10. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G With 90Hz Displays Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. North Korea Stole Funds Through Cyberattacks on Crypto Exchanges to Fund Weapons Programme: UN Report
  2. Viacom 18 Ropes in GuardianLink to Launch 'Fully Faltoo' NFT Marketplace on February 14
  3. Vivo T1 5G Live Images, Camera Samples Leak Ahead of India Launch; Price Teased
  4. CoinSwitch Adds 'Recurring Buy Plan' for Crypto Assets: All You Need to Know
  5. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Tonight: Price, Specifications
  6. Vivo Nex 5 Official-Looking Render Tips Quad Rear Cameras, February Launch Expected
  7. Apple App Store Changes Being Studied by Dutch Antitrust Watchdog to Check Compliance With Order
  8. Trump's Truth Social App, Self-Proclaimed Foe of Big Tech, Needs Apple and Google to Survive
  9. BSNL Introduces Rs. 197 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 150-Day Validity, 2GB High-Speed Data
  10. OnePlus 10 Ultra Concept Renders Surface, Tip Familiar Design, Periscope Camera Module
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.