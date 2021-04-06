Technology News
loading

Vivo Nex 5 With Under-Display Selfie Camera Tipped to Debut in Second Half of 2021

Vivo Nex 5 is claimed to feature a 6.78-inch quad-curve display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 6 April 2021 19:15 IST
Vivo Nex 5 With Under-Display Selfie Camera Tipped to Debut in Second Half of 2021

Vivo Nex 5 under-display camera is said to have a 32-megapixel sensor

Highlights
  • Vivo Nex 5 is tipped to feature IP68 dust and water resistance rating
  • It may come with Samsung’s GN2 1/1.12-inch 50-megapixel sensor
  • Vivo Nex 5 is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery

Vivo Nex 5 will be launched in the second half of 2021 with an under-display selfie camera and a quad-curve display, two tipsters have claimed. The tipsters have also leaked a few specifications of the rumoured smartphone but with varying claims about its charging capacity. While one of them says that the phone will have 66W wired and 40W wireless fast charging, the other claims that the handset will feature 120W wired charging and 60W wireless fast charging.

As per a Weibo post by a tipster who goes by the name Electrical Kurologist (translated), spotted by GSMArena, the rumoured Vivo Nex 5 will sport a 6.78-inch quad-curve display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is tipped to have an under-display camera with a 32-megapixel sensor. On the back, the smartphone is said to come equipped with Samsung's GN2 1/1.12-inch 50-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilisation. The phone is also said to come with an ultra-wide camera featuring an unidentified 50-megapixel sensor.

The same tipster also says that the rumored smartphone from Vivo is going to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 66W wired and 40W wireless charging. However, another tipster called Bald Panda (translated) claimed in a Weibo post that the Vivo Nex 5 will come with 120W wired fast charging and 60W wireless fast charging. The second post also says that the phone will feature IP68 dust and water resistance rating. Vivo has not said anything about the rumoured phone as of yet.

In other Vivo-related news, the company recently launched the Vivo X60t. The smartphone features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 octa-core SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo X60t

Vivo X60t

Display 6.56-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1100
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2376 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Nex 5, Vivo Nex 5 Specifications, Vivo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Jio Acquires Airtel’s 800MHz Spectrum in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Mumbai Circles to Bolster Its 4G LTE Network

Related Stories

Vivo Nex 5 With Under-Display Selfie Camera Tipped to Debut in Second Half of 2021
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Zomato, Swiggy Stop Deliveries After 8pm in Mumbai
  2. LG Mobile Phone Business Closed Down Worldwide Due to Losses
  3. OnePlus Pay May Launch in India Soon, Trademark Filing Suggests
  4. How to Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Online: Follow These Steps
  5. Redmi 20X Could Launch in China as a Rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G
  6. Mi Fan Festival 2021: Xiaomi Brings Flash Sales on Mobiles, Laptops, More
  7. Realme 8 5G Alleged Image on Peruvian Site Shows Holographic Branding
  8. YuppTV Acquires Digital Broadcasting Rights for IPL 2021
  9. Jio Acquires Airtel’s 800MHz Spectrum in 3 Circles to Bolster LTE Network
  10. Oppo F19 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi Fan Festival 2021: Xiaomi Brings Flash Sales and Deals on Mobiles, Laptops, TVs, More
  2. Vivo Nex 5 With Under-Display Selfie Camera Tipped to Debut in Second Half of 2021
  3. Jio Acquires Airtel’s 800MHz Spectrum in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Mumbai Circles to Bolster Its 4G LTE Network
  4. Vivo X70 Pro+ Key Specifications Surface Online, Tipped to Launch in June
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE With Exynos 990 SoC May Be Discontinued, Could Be Replaced by Snapdragon 865+ Model
  6. Google Pixel Phones Get April 2021 Security Patch With Fixes in Camera, Connectivity, More: All Details Here
  7. LG Rollable, LG V70 Live Images Leak Hours After Company’s Phone Business Exit
  8. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 Update in India With Camera, Battery Life Improvements
  9. YuppTV Acquires Digital Broadcasting Rights for IPL 2021 in Close to 100 Countries
  10. Infinix Is Planning to Launch 5G-Enabled Smartphones, Smart TVs in India: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com