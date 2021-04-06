Vivo Nex 5 will be launched in the second half of 2021 with an under-display selfie camera and a quad-curve display, two tipsters have claimed. The tipsters have also leaked a few specifications of the rumoured smartphone but with varying claims about its charging capacity. While one of them says that the phone will have 66W wired and 40W wireless fast charging, the other claims that the handset will feature 120W wired charging and 60W wireless fast charging.

As per a Weibo post by a tipster who goes by the name Electrical Kurologist (translated), spotted by GSMArena, the rumoured Vivo Nex 5 will sport a 6.78-inch quad-curve display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is tipped to have an under-display camera with a 32-megapixel sensor. On the back, the smartphone is said to come equipped with Samsung's GN2 1/1.12-inch 50-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilisation. The phone is also said to come with an ultra-wide camera featuring an unidentified 50-megapixel sensor.

The same tipster also says that the rumored smartphone from Vivo is going to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 66W wired and 40W wireless charging. However, another tipster called Bald Panda (translated) claimed in a Weibo post that the Vivo Nex 5 will come with 120W wired fast charging and 60W wireless fast charging. The second post also says that the phone will feature IP68 dust and water resistance rating. Vivo has not said anything about the rumoured phone as of yet.

In other Vivo-related news, the company recently launched the Vivo X60t. The smartphone features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 octa-core SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

