Vivo Nex 3S 5G With Waterfall Display, Snapdragon 865 SoC Tipped to Be Launched Soon

Vivo Nex 3S 5G was the subject of a Weibo leak, tipping a waterfall display and Snapdragon 865.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 2 March 2020 17:16 IST
Vivo Nex 3 was launched in September 2019 in China

Highlights
  • Vivo Nex 3S 5G was thought to have been spotted on Geekbench last week
  • It comes with the famous 120-degrees curve radius waterfall display
  • The Vivo Nex 3 also has a 5G variant

A new leak on Chinese platform Weibo has suggested that Vivo might be bringing something closer to its Apex 2020 concept phone showcased last week. The company had showcased the Apex 2020 with a waterfall display with a 120 degrees curve radius, an under-display front camera and a 48-megapixel gimbal camera on the back. The new Weibo leak, however, suggests that a version of the concept phone might be launched as the Vivo Nex 3S 5G.

"Blue Factory's NEX 3S 5G will be available in the near future. The first waterfall screen Snapdragon 865 5G flagship machine supports iQoo 3 55W charge pump fast charge," the Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station said.

The next iteration of Vivo's Nex series, which has, time and again brought the Chinese company's latest tech to commercial smartphones, will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC. However, there is no word on if this will house the famous in-display front camera feature that is being largely talked about.

There is, however, no confirmation whatsoever on any of these specifications yet.

If an earlier TENAA listing of a Vivo V1950A is the rumoured Vivo Nex 3S 5G, then we know it will have a 6.89-inch AMOLED display, and the Snapdragon 865 SOC will be paired with 8GB of RAM and two storage options - 128GB and 256GB. The listing was speculated to be the 5G variant of the already launched Vivo Nex 3. The same model number was spotted on Geekbench last week as well.

Further, the TENAA certification page, now thought to be for the Vivo Nex 3S 5G, had shown the smartphone to have a triple camera setup on the rear, with a 64-megapixel primary camera, two 13-megapixel shooters and a 16-megapixel front sensor. On the back, the phone comes with a new colour, which is a shade of Orange. The TENAA certification page of the device, however, showed the colour as Golden. It also showed the phone's processor clocked at 2.84GHz.

Now, however closer it might be to the Apex 2020, it cannot be said that the company is launching its highly anticipated device under the Nex branding. The Apex 2020 was unveiled by Vivo last week, with the phone featuring the waterfall display and Vivo's under-display front camera.

Vivo Nex 3

Vivo Nex 3

Display 6.89-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android Pie
Resolution 1080x2256 pixels
Comments

