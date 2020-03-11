Vivo Nex 3S 5G has finally gone official, and as the name clearly suggests, it is an upgraded version of the Vivo Nex 3 that was launched last year. The Vivo Nex 3S 5G retains the design of its predecessor, but brings some notable upgrades, such as the newer Snapdragon 865 chip, more efficient LPDDR5 RAM, faster UFS 3.1 storage, and of course, dual-mode 5G support. Moreover, the Vivo Nex 3S also adds HDR10+ certification to the list of improvements, but still flaunts the waterfall AMOLED display with dramatically curved edges and haptic controls for volume and power buttons.

Vivo Nex 3S 5G price

Talking about the premium that this flagship commands, the Vivo Nex 3S 5G's 8GB + 256GB variant will set buyers back by CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs. 50,000), while the 12GB + 256GB model carries a price tag of CNY 5,298 (roughly Rs. 53,000). It comes in a trio of colours – sky blue, black, and orange. March 14 is when the sales will kick off in China, but there is no word regarding the arrival of Vivo's new flagship phone in other markets, including India.

Vivo Nex 3S 5G retains the waterfall AMOLED display of its predecessor

Vivo Nex 3S 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Nex 3S 5G runs Android 10 with the in-house Funtouch OS 10 custom skin on top. The phone's main attraction is its 6.89-inch HDR10+ full-HD+ (1,080x2,256 pixels) AMOLED waterfall display with 18.8:9 aspect ratio and an even impressive 99.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. Vivo's flagship phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with the up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

Vivo Nex 3S 5G's imaging hardware consists of a triple rear camera setup and a pop-up selfie camera that has its own LED flash accompanying it. The camera setup is headlined by a 64-megapixel main snapper with an f/1.8 aperture, and it does quad-cell pixel binning to deliver 16-megapixel photos. It is accompanied by a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera and another 13-megapixel telephoto lens that supports up to 20x digital zoom. Selfies and video calls are taken care of by a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

There is up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage without expansion facility. Vivo Nex 3S 5G comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with support for the proprietary 44W ultra flash charge technology. Connectivity is handled by 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, dual-frequency GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo. Surprisingly, the Vivo Nex 3S 5G retains the 3.5mm headphone jack. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication, while the rest of the sensors packed inside the phone include accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, proximity sensor, and an ambient light sensor.

