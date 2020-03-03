Vivo Nex 3S is set to launch in China on March 10, the company has announced. A teaser poster shared online shows that the phone has negligible bezels on all sides, and there is no notch or hole punch cutout either. The Vivo Nex 3S 5G is also seen sporting curved edges on the sides of the display, just like the vanilla Vivo Nex 3 5G model. The phone is reported to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC.

The company took to its official account on Weibo to reveal that the Vivo Nex 3S 5G phone will launch on March 10 in China. The launch event will begin at 2.30pm local time (12.00pm IST). The phone is likely a slightly tweaked variant of the Vivo Nex 3 5G phone launched last September. To recall, the Vivo Nex 3 5G had a waterfall display with no notches, and the selfie camera revealed itself through pop-up module situated on the top edge of the phone.

Apart from the launch date, Vivo has shared little else about the Vivo Nex 3S 5G phone.

Meanwhile, a Vivo phone with model number V1950A is rumoured to be the Nex 3S 5G, and a TENAA listing suggests that it will come with 6.89-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865 SOC, and 8GB of RAM. Internal storage may come in two choices - 128GB and 256GB. The triple rear camera setup is listed to include a 64-megapixel main camera, and two 13-megapixel cameras. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel shooter. All of these specifications are identical to the Vivo Nex 3 5G model, indicating that the only difference between the two phones may be the processor.

The TENAA listing also indicates a new Golden colour offering, and the fresh teaser poster also has an orange-y outline at the back, hinting at a new colour option.