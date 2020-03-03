Technology News
loading

Vivo Nex 3S 5G Launch on March 10, Expected to Be an Upgrade to Nex 3 5G

Vivo Nex 3S 5G launch event will start at 2.30pm local time (12.00pm IST).

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 3 March 2020 09:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo Nex 3S 5G Launch on March 10, Expected to Be an Upgrade to Nex 3 5G

Photo Credit: Weibo

Vivo Nex 3S 5G is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC

Highlights
  • Vivo Nex 3S 5G will be a tweaked variant of the Vivo Nex 3 5G model
  • The phone is tipped to sport a 6.89-inch AMOLED display
  • Vivo Nex 3S 5G is reported to carry a 64-megapixel main camera

Vivo Nex 3S is set to launch in China on March 10, the company has announced. A teaser poster shared online shows that the phone has negligible bezels on all sides, and there is no notch or hole punch cutout either. The Vivo Nex 3S 5G is also seen sporting curved edges on the sides of the display, just like the vanilla Vivo Nex 3 5G model. The phone is reported to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC.

The company took to its official account on Weibo to reveal that the Vivo Nex 3S 5G phone will launch on March 10 in China. The launch event will begin at 2.30pm local time (12.00pm IST). The phone is likely a slightly tweaked variant of the Vivo Nex 3 5G phone launched last September. To recall, the Vivo Nex 3 5G had a waterfall display with no notches, and the selfie camera revealed itself through pop-up module situated on the top edge of the phone.

Apart from the launch date, Vivo has shared little else about the Vivo Nex 3S 5G phone.

Meanwhile, a Vivo phone with model number V1950A is rumoured to be the Nex 3S 5G, and a TENAA listing suggests that it will come with 6.89-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865 SOC, and 8GB of RAM. Internal storage may come in two choices - 128GB and 256GB. The triple rear camera setup is listed to include a 64-megapixel main camera, and two 13-megapixel cameras. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel shooter. All of these specifications are identical to the Vivo Nex 3 5G model, indicating that the only difference between the two phones may be the processor.

The TENAA listing also indicates a new Golden colour offering, and the fresh teaser poster also has an orange-y outline at the back, hinting at a new colour option.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Nex 3S 5G, Vivo Nex 3S 5G Launch, Vivo Nex 3S 5G Specifications, Vivo
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Facebook Pulls Out of South by Southwest Festival Over Coronavirus Fears

Related Stories

Vivo Nex 3S 5G Launch on March 10, Expected to Be an Upgrade to Nex 3 5G
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Series Set to Launch in India on March 12
  2. OnePlus Teases a Special Unveiling for March 3
  3. Infinix S5 Pro With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launching in India on March 6
  4. Samsung Launches Its Latest Galaxy Book Ion Notebook in China
  5. Hyderabad Techie With Coronavirus Came in Contact With at Least 80 People
  6. Oppo Brings Enco Free, Enco W31 Wireless Headphones to India
  7. Oppo A31 (2020) 4GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India: All You Need to Know
  8. Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week
  9. Airtel Now Charges NCF of Rs. 130 for 200 SD or 100 HD Channels
  10. Oppo Reno 3 Pro With Dual Hole-Punch Selfie Camera Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Nex 3S 5G Launch on March 10, Expected to Be an Upgrade to Nex 3 5G
  2. Facebook Pulls Out of South by Southwest Festival Over Coronavirus Fears
  3. Hyderabad Techie With Coronavirus Came in Contact With at Least 80 People
  4. Apple to Pay Up to $500 Million to Settle US Lawsuit Over Slow iPhones
  5. Documents Show Huawei Role in Shipping Prohibited US Gear to Iran
  6. Nubia Red Magic 5G Active Fan Cooling Solution Explained by CEO Ni Fei
  7. Samsung Galaxy Book Ion Launched in China: Price, Release Date, Specifications
  8. Samsung Galaxy A31 Spotted on Wi-Fi Certification Site, Tipping Imminent Launch
  9. Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo Is Now Playable for Free on the PlayStation 4
  10. iPhone XR Tops Global Smartphone Sales in 2019, iPhone 11 Comes in Close Second: Counterpoint
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.