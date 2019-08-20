Technology News
  Vivo Nex 3 'Waterfall Display' Design Revealed in New Photo, iQoo Pro 5G Model Specifications Tipped on AnTuTu

Vivo Nex 3 ‘Waterfall Display’ Design Revealed in New Photo, iQoo Pro 5G Model Specifications Tipped on AnTuTu

Vivo iQoo Pro 5G is tipped to run on the latest Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, pack up to 8GB RAM, and offer 256GB storage.

Updated: 20 August 2019 16:13 IST
Vivo Nex 3 ‘Waterfall Display’ Design Revealed in New Photo, iQoo Pro 5G Model Specifications Tipped on AnTuTu

Photo Credit: Weibo

Vivo Nex 3 photo reveals key design details

Highlights
  • Vivo iQoo Pro 5G is set to launch on August 22
  • The phone is listed to run on Android Pie, sport 1080p display
  • Vivo Nex 3 photo reveals dual-edged display

Vivo Nex 3 photos have been shared by Vivo, revealing the phone's display screen and more design details. The phone is seen to sport curved edges on the two sides, but there are still top and bottom bezels seen around the display. Separately, the Vivo iQoo Pro 5G was also spotted on AnTuTu revealing key specifications of the phone. The phone is listed to sport the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, pack up to 8GB RAM, and offer 256GB of internal storage as well.

Starting with the Vivo Nex 3, the photos have been shared on Weibo via the official Vivo Nex account, and it shows that the phone has a dual-edged curved. The display seems to flow on to the side bezels, but not on the top or bottom. There are slight bezels on the top and bottom parts of the display that are visible in the photo. This is different than Oppo's ‘Waterfall Screen' demoed recently, and that seems to have more prominent curved edges, and little-to-no bezels at the top and bottom of the display. There is no word on when the Vivo Nex 3 will be released.

Separately, the Vivo iQoo Pro 5G phone was also spotted on AnTuTu revealing key specification, and hinting at an upcoming launch. The Vivo iQoo Pro 5G model with model number V1916A is listed to run on Android 9 Pie. The phone packs a 1080x2340 pixels resolution display, and is powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus processor. The Vivo iQoo Pro 5G model is listed to pack 8GB of RAM, and offer 256GB of internal storage as well. The phone has managed to score 497,179 points on AnTuTu.

This AnTuTu listing was shared on Weibo by the benchmarking site's official account, and it also reiterates that the phone will be launched on August 22. Detailed AnTuTu results were also shared, with an overall score at 497,179, a CPU score at 152,511 points, the GPU score at 191,965 points, the MEM score at 92,027 points, and the UX score at 60,676 points of the Vivo iQoo Pro 5G model. The AnTuTu Weibo page further notes that the phone will be equipped with various technologies such as F2FS file system, TurboWrite and HPB.

Comments

Further reading: Vivo Nex 3, Vivo Nex 3 Design, Vivo Nex 3 Photos, Vivo iQoo Pro 5G, Vivo iQoo Pro 5G Specifications, Vivo iQoo Pro 5G AnTuTu
