Vivo Nex 3 5G Upgraded Model With Snapdragon 865 SoC Spotted on Geekbench

Vivo Nex 3 5G was launched in September in China, and an upgrade of this variant has been rumoured for a while now. The phone was spotted on TENAA last month, and now the same model number has been spotted on Geekbench as well. This phone is expected to be an upgraded variant of the Vivo Nex 3 5G phone, and it is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. In comparison, the vanilla Vivo Nex 3 5G phone comes with a Snapdragon 855+ SoC on board.

The upcoming Vivo Nex 3 5G upgrade has been spotted on Geekbench with the model number V1950A. This is the same model number that was listed on TENAA as well. The Geekbench listing reveals that the phone will run on Android 10, and pack 8GB RAM as well. The smartphone is also spotted to have a chipset carrying codename “kona” that is largely claimed to be the codename for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The base frequency of the octa-core processor is set to be at 1.80GHz.

The TENAA listing of the same model number suggests that the design of this upgraded Vivo Nex 3 5G variant will be identical to the vanilla model. It will see an upgraded processor, but otherwise all the other specifications seem to be identical to the Vivo Nex 3 5G model launched in China last September. The two leaks suggest that Vivo looks to upgrade the processor on the Vivo Nex 3 5G model, and relaunch it in markets soon. The company has used a similar strategy with its iQoo range, wherein it first introduced the iQoo Neo with the Snapdragon 845 SoC last year, and then later introduced it with a Snapdragon 855 SoC, calling it the Vivo iQoo Neo 855.

If this is the case with the new rumoured Vivo Nex 3 5G variant, then it should sport a 64-megapixel triple rear camera, a 6.89-inch full-HD+ display, a 16-megapixel front camera, and 4,500mAh battery.