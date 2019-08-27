Vivo Nex 3 5G to Launch in September, Video Teaser Tips Design

AMD, Intel, Asus Bring the Energy Back to PCs at Computex 2019
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has confirmed that its upcoming smartphone Nex 3 5G would be launched in China in September. Considering the phone is expected to be a flagship, it would likely arrive with the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC with the Snapdragon X50 5G modem, a report claimed.
Vivo has taken to Weibo to announce the Vivo Nex 3 5G launch date, as noted in a report by GSMArena reported on Monday. While the teaser just says September, the publication notes that Vivo product manager Li Xiang in a comment received a reply from the official Nex account, saying September 1.
Separately, GSMArena reports of a video teaser of the smartphone doing the rounds, showing a triple rear camera setup, a pop-up mechanism for the dual selfie camera, and a ‘huge screen.'
In terms of specifications, the Vivo Nex 3 5G is expected to feature a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor on the back in a triple camera setup. This is the same sensor that would be used in the Redmi Note 8 Pro that is all set to launch soon. In addition, the Vivo Nex 3 5G is also expected to come with 44W fast charging support.
The company has also reportedly confirmed that the NEX 3 would have a Waterfall display and also a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Recently, Vivo sub-brand iQoo launched Vivo iQoo Pro, and Vivo iQoo Pro 5G Edition smartphones bearing Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, triple rear camera setup in China.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement