Vivo Nex 3 5G to Launch in September, Video Teaser Tips Design

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has confirmed that its upcoming smartphone Nex 3 5G would be launched in China in September. Considering the phone is expected to be a flagship, it would likely arrive with the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC with the Snapdragon X50 5G modem, a report claimed.

Vivo has taken to Weibo to announce the Vivo Nex 3 5G launch date, as noted in a report by GSMArena reported on Monday. While the teaser just says September, the publication notes that Vivo product manager Li Xiang in a comment received a reply from the official Nex account, saying September 1.

Separately, GSMArena reports of a video teaser of the smartphone doing the rounds, showing a triple rear camera setup, a pop-up mechanism for the dual selfie camera, and a ‘huge screen.'

In terms of specifications, the Vivo Nex 3 5G is expected to feature a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor on the back in a triple camera setup. This is the same sensor that would be used in the Redmi Note 8 Pro that is all set to launch soon. In addition, the Vivo Nex 3 5G is also expected to come with 44W fast charging support.

The company has also reportedly confirmed that the NEX 3 would have a Waterfall display and also a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Recently, Vivo sub-brand iQoo launched Vivo iQoo Pro, and Vivo iQoo Pro 5G Edition smartphones bearing Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, triple rear camera setup in China.