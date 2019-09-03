Technology News
Vivo Nex 3, Nex 3 5G Specifications Leaked Ahead of Official Launch

Vivo Nex 3 will be unveiled sometime this month in China.

Updated: 3 September 2019 11:58 IST
Photo Credit: TENAA

  • Both smartphones would feature a 6.89-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display
  • They maybe powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor
  • Nex 3 5G would come with Snapdragon X50 chip that enables 5G connectivity

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo is all set to launch its smartphones Nex 3 and Nex 3 5G in China, but ahead of the official launch key specifications of the upcoming smartphones have been leaked online. The specifications of both the devices are almost the same, except for the support of 5G connectivity.

According to a Weibo post, both upcoming Vivo smartphones would feature a 6.89-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1080x2256 pixels. The phones would be backed by 8GB/ 12GB of RAM and 128GB/ 256GB/ 512GB of inbuilt storage.

Both smartphones are expected to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor along with Adreno 640 GPU. In addition, the Nex 3 5G would come with a Snapdragon X50 chip that enables 5G connectivity on the smartphone.

The Vivo smartphones would feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, coupled with two other camera sensors with 13-megapixel resolution.

On the front side, both the phones will feature a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.

Separately, a TENAA listing for Vivo Nex 3 5G has revealed the presence of 4,410 mAh battery on the smartphone, along with dual-SIM support, GPS, and Bluetooth. The listing mentions the phone will measure 167.44x76.14x9.4mm.

Vivo Nex 3 smartphone have already been confirmed to be announced sometime this month in China, however an exact release date remains a mystery.

Comments

Further reading: Vivo Nex 3, Vivo Nex 3 5G, Vivo
